HP Announces Chromebook 11 G5 With Optional Touchscreen For $269

HP announced an update to its Chromebook lineup, the Chromebook 11 G5. The new device will optionally feature a touchscreen for the first time, and it’s priced with touch capability starting at $269.
The 11.6-inch Chromebook 11 G5 features a thinner design and narrower display bezel compared to previous generations. It weighs in at 2.51 lbs. and sports an Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz with a 2.48 GHz burst frequency. The CPU sips only 6 watts of power, and the new Chromebook 11 G5 offers up to 12.5 hours of battery life (or 11 hours with a touchscreen), according to HP.
The aforementioned touchscreen option features Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, offering increased durability and anti-glare protection. With or without touch, the display has a resolution of 1366 x 768. However, the touchscreen is a welcomed addition for users looking to use their favorite touch-enabled Chrome and Android applications from the Google Play Store, which is tentatively planned to be compatible with Chrome OS later this year.
The new Chromebook 11 G5 starts at $189, with touchscreen models starting at $269, and either will be available through channel partners in July. Retailers will see the new device this October.
|Product
|HP Chromebook 11 G5
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3060
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 400
|Memory
|4 GB LPDDR3-1600
|Storage Options
|16 GB, Up to 32 GB eMMC
|Wireless Communications
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 w/ Bluetooth
|Ports
|- USB 3.0 x2- HDMI- Audio Combo Jack- SD Card Reader
|Battery
|2-Cell Lithium-Ion 43.7 Watt Hours
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Dimensions
|11.25 x 8.07 x 0.72 inches (L x W x H)
|Weight
|- 2.51 lbs. (Non-Touch)- 2.62 lbs. (Touchscreen)
|Starting MSRP
|- $189 (Non-Touch)- $269 (Touchscreen)
You honestly get what you pay for in this case.
This laptop and my stream have the same CPU and same eMMC memory.
Just save more money and get a proper laptop.
In this case whe're talking about a chromebook, with chromeOS, that is a very light OS. It should perform fairly enough for 90% of the people.
As for the dude who thinks that HP Stream is the mantra for everything they make, wake up! Stream was known to be old and cheap tech used to keep the price rock bottom. You had 10 year old mouse technology with a spinning hard disk, cruddy display, weak battery, cheap plastic, and low RAM.
Anyway, the majority of HP's consumer stuff is nothing worth getting... just like their competitors... not worth getting the consumer stuff. As for their business notebooks, I'm a firm believer that they think more through than their competition. HP has most of my business, but I'm careful with what I get. I'd have no qualms about getting this Chromebook.