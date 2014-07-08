iBUYPOWER, Newegg Team Up For Live Configurator

On Tuesday, iBUYPOWER and Newegg announced a live configurator, a new way to customize a gaming desktop on Newegg. Customers can pick what they want and have the computer shipped right to their door. What's more, new desktop owners will receive customer service via iBUYPOWER and Newegg.

"iBUYPOWER completely eliminates the learning curve for assembling the ultimate gaming PC," said Soren Mills, Chief Marketing Officer of Newegg North America. "We're excited to offer this great new service to our customers, and we believe this will help people create and use the systems they truly want."

Currently, iBUYPOWER has an Intel-based desktop configurator. Customers can select the chassis, the CPU and motherboard combo, the memory, the hard drive, the video card and power supply, the optical disc drive and the operating system.

The default configuration has a $607.93 price tag, which includes the ARC 647 case, the ASRock H81 motherboard with an Intel Pentium G3240 processor, generic 8 GB of RAM, a generic 1 TB 7200 hard drive, a 350-watt power supply, an AMD Radeon HD R5-230 video card, a generic Blu-ray Disc combo drive and the 64-bit version of Microsoft Windows 8.1.

At the most, customers will spend $2,308 on this particular gaming rig. That configuration includes the iBUYPOWER Chimera 4S case, the ASRock Z87 PRO3 motherboard with a liquid-cooled Intel Core i7-4790K processor, and 16 GB of G.Skill Ripjaws X Series DDR3-1333 memory. Also included is a generic 1 TB HDD and 240 GB SSD, an 850-watt power supply, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 with 3 GB of VRAM, a generic Blu-ray writer and Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate SP1

"Saying that this is an exciting new feature is a big understatement," said Darren Su, vice president of iBUYPOWER. "We decided that the best way to address the needs of the customer was to combine the strengths of both companies."

To configure iBUYPOWER's Intel-based gaming rig using the live configurator, head here. Customers can get 10 percent off using promo code "AFGD77" before July 9.

