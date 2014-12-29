Report: iiyama To Offer Free FreeSync Upgrade For 28" 4K Monitor

Iiyama's B2888UHSU-B1 has already been on the European market for a while now, and it's gotten some good feedback, but a post on Overlockers UK makes it seem like an even better buy. From the looks of it, a free firmware upgrade to enable FreeSync on it may be coming in the future.
The B2888UHSU-B1 is a 28" 4K monitor with a 60 Hz 10-bit TN panel. The panel has a response time of 1 ms, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a 300 cd/m2 brightness. To improve the image quality further, it gas flicker-free LED lighting and a low-blue light mode. It also has an overdrive mode to speed up response times as well as an excellent height-adjustable stand.
Overclockers UK's product page now says that the monitor will support FreeSync in the near future, and that you can buy it now and have it upgraded later, for free. All you'll have to pay for is shipping back and forth to iiyama. It's unclear whether you'll get a new model or whether it will be a firmware upgrade, but given the costs to hand out new monitors, we imagine that it's just a simple firmware upgrade; otherwise, this would be quite an expensive little stunt.
We reached out to iiyama to confirm the information, but unfortunately the PR manager was on vacation. The representative we spoke to did mention that there was indeed an email going around the office about this, although he wasn't aware of any details.
AMD's FreeSync technology is the company's effort to leverage industry standards -- in this case DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync to enable stutter- and tear-free gameplay on monitors. The technology will compete with Nvidia's proprietary G-Sync but should come at a lower price.
Iiyama's B2888UHSU-B1 is available in Europe for about £390, or just shy of €500, bringing its U.S. price to about $500 if it were to make it to the stateside market.
They would already have at least DisplayPort 1.2a with the appropriate scalers so the hardware would be fine. The firmware would just allow the scalers to communicate with the video card in order to sync the frames as far as I can tell. There is some differences in hardware for monitors that use display port prior to 1.2A+ and those that use 1.2a but do not support freesync.
Still waiting on a working monitor. I assume we will see a bunch next month at CES. And I hope they are true variable rates - not the crap from last year.
The reason the displays have to be sent in for upgrade is most likely because the display has to be opened up to access the display controller board's JTAG/ISP headers. Most people would have no clue how to do that nor have the necessary JTAG/ISP programmer. Depending on how the display is put together, removing the front bezel to pop the LCD out may also be nearly impossible without breaking tabs. No point in going through the trouble of making the firmware field-upgradable when the vast majority of displays will never need a firmware update in their lifespan and this also eliminates the possibility of malware infestation.
How often have you heard of firmware upgrades for non-smart displays?
I assume you would like one of these after its been updated, otherwise you'd be mailing it to maybe the Netherlends, Germany, Poland, or Japan. :)
I'm going to just assume that by the time this product makes it to the states, if it ever does, there will be plenty more products available, and competitively priced *crossing fingers*
THIS. also the shipping cost for the upgrade will be on consumer side. to me this is just a marketing tactic to make sure people buy monitors from them.