John McAfee Found Dead in Cell After Extradition Approval

McAfee had been approved for extradition from Spain to the United States.

John McAfee
(Image credit: FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

John McAfee, founder of the security company bearing his name, was reportedly found dead in a Spanish prison, El Mundo reports. Reuters and the Associated Press both confirmed the news. He was 75.

Just hours earlier, McAfee had been authorized for extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges by the Spanish High Court.

A statement from the Catalan government, cited by the AP, stated that the man found in his cell was a 75-year old US citizen that was approved for extradition. An anonymous source confirmed it was McAfee.

According to Reuters, the Catalan justice department suspects that McAfee died by suicide.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 in a Barcelona airport following a warrant issued by the United States Department of Justice. In March, McAfee was accused of pocketing $13 million from followers on social media without disclosing that he was profiting from them.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to speak to someone who can help.

