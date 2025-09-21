Notorious software bug was killing people 40 years ago — at least three people died after radiation doses that were 100x too strong from the buggy Therac-25 radiation therapy machine

Software bugs can cause a lot of anxiety, inconvenience, and leech away valuable time, but thankfully they are rarely fatal. However, back in 1985 a radiation therapy machine called the Therac-25 was only just getting started on its human killing spree. There was a bug in its software which resulted in a deadly race condition, and at least six unfortunate individuals received doses of radiation that were 100x too strong. Three people died as a result of this software bug.

When launched, Therac-25 was an attractive machine for medical institutions as it offered a revolutionary dual treatment modes in one compact machine. It could be used for electron beam therapy to address shallow tissue problems, like skin cancers. Its other operating mode was Megavolt X-ray therapy, where a high current electron beam could target deep tissue problems. You wouldn’t want to mix these modes up…

A move to software-only controls

One of the innovations delivered with Therac-25 was the move to software-only controls. Earlier machines had electromechanical hardware interlocks to prevent the kinds of radiation accidents that occurred during the operation of this device. Therac-20, for example, is said to have shared software bugs with Therac-25, but the hardware would block any unsafe operating conditions, even if the software malfunctioned.

A paper published by California Public University computer science masters student, Anne Marie Porrello, details the nature of the bug / accident across the six known cases. For this fatal bug to manifest, typically, the Therac-25 operator would mistakenly choose the wrong operating mode and quickly try and correct their error. An experienced operator could edit treatment parameters so fast that the software skipped a safety check due to a ‘race condition’ between the input handler and the radiation beam logic.

Crucially, the Therac-25 took about 8-seconds to change radiation beam mode, and fast operators could confuse the software with inputs during this time window.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Therac-25: Radiation Accident Summary, table from Anne Marie Porrello Date of the Accident Location of the Accident Extent of injuries to patient Number of months after the first accident June 3, 1985 Marietta, GA Breast removal, loss of use of arm Row 1 - Cell 3 July 26, 1985 Ontario, Canada Total hip replacement needed 1 January 6, 1986 Yakima, WA Minor disability and scarring 7 March 21, 1986 Tyler, TX Death 9 April 11, 1986 Tyler, TX Death 10 January 17,1987 Yakima, WA Death 19

The first such accident that is documented occurred in June 1985, and the last in January 1987. Therac-25 manufacturer AECL resisted any blame attributed to their systems for months, only escalating to a thorough investigation in spring 1986. By that time, the FDA was also investigating the accidents.

In the wake of Therac-25’s killing spree, there were calls for formal verification, rigorous testing, and improved documentation for all medical software. The issues with Therac-25 has become an often-taught cautionary tale in computer science studies.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!