Asus Reveals ROG Maximus VIII Formula With Integrated EKWB Cooling Block, RGB Lighting

Asus has announced the latest edition of its ROG Maximus lineup. The Maximus Formula is a high-end motherboard line designed for overclocking. This series has always included hybrid cooling for use with air or water and this time Asus partnered with EK Water Blocks to create the block.

The CrossChill EK hybrid cooling block is mounted directly to the MOSFETs, rather than a typical heatsink, and has been designed to work as a passive cooler, but it also includes channels for liquid cooling. The block features two G1/4 threads to accommodate any standard water cooling fitting. Asus said that cooling with liquid reduces the MOSFET temperatures by as much as 23 degrees Celsius.

The ROG Maximus VIII Formula has also been equipped with ROG Armor on the front and back of the board. Asus said the armor is functional and acts as reinforcement for the board and the hybrid block. Asus has integrated some translucent panels in the front of the armor. These sections get illuminated by the integrated Aura RBG LEDs, which can be controlled by Aura lighting control software, allowing you to set whichever color you prefer. Asus has also included an extra 4-pin header so you can add another LED strip to your build and control it with the same software.

Of course, the ROG Maximus VIII Formula isn't all just about fancy looks. Asus said the board includes typical ROG features, such as five-way optimization and all the latest interfaces, including as NVM Express U.2 and M.2, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C. The board also includes 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO wireless connections and an Intel I219-V gigabit LAN.

Asus said the ROG Maximus VIII Formula includes SupremeFX 2015 sound, which can also be found on the Maximus VIII Extreme motherboard. It features Nichicon capacitors, an ESS ES9023P DAC and 2Vrms headphone amp.

Availability and pricing has not been announced yet for the board, but we've been told the Maximus VIII Formula will have a presence at CES so we may have more information next week.

