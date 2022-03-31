MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB For Only $469: Real Deals

B&H has the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC in stock for $469 at the moment, further supporting the rumors of much more widely available stock going forward. This entry-level 30-series GPU is great for 1080p gaming, and you can see how it fares in our GPU Hierarchy.

If you're looking for a pre-built gaming setup, then we have the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC (i7 12700KF - RTX 3070 Ti) configuration with $200 off of its usual asking price, and featuring the latest 12th Gen Core i7-12700KF from Intel and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Need a monitor to go with any of the above? The Zero-G 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Monoprice is on sale for only $199. It features a 1500R curve and QHD resolution on a VA panel.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC: now $469 at B&H

This GPU features 3584 CUDA Cores, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory interface. Clock speeds can boost up to 1807 MHz for higher performance in some applications.

ABS Gladiator (Intel i7 12700KF, RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming PC: was $2,499, now $2,199 at Newegg

This pre-built gaming rig from ABS uses some of the latest hardware to give you a beast of a gaming machine. Featuring Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i7-12700KF and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti this PC will be able to handle all of the latest games at high settings. This model also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Monoprice Zero-G 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $259, now $199 at Newegg

This 1500R curved gaming monitor from Monoprice features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) 144Hz display on a VA panel with a 4000:1 contrast ratio.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 4TB: was $749, now $699 at Amazon

This 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers up to 7.1GB/s of read and 6.6 GB/s of write throughput and is now on sale at an all-time low price.

WD Easystore 14TB External Hard Drive: was $362, now $199 at Best Buy

Grab this 14TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now. The WD Easystore external drive connects via USB 3.0 and is large enough to store all your important files and data.

