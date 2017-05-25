MSI Announces X370 Gaming M7 Motherboard, Shares No Images

As Computex draws closer, MSI has added yet another Ryzen-ready motherboard to its ever expanding line of X370 chipset-based offerings. The MSI X370 Gaming M7 is a high-end motherboard targeting overclockers and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Although details are scarce at the moment, we can surmise that because this motherboard is based on AMD's X370 chipset, it supports overclocking, DDR4 2667MHz, RAID 0/1/10, two PCI-E 3.0 lanes dedicated to NVMe storage devices, and multi-GPU setups. Those of you interested can learn more about AM4 chipsets as well as the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors in our articles on the subjects.

The X370 Gaming M7 utilizes a dedicated clock generator, DDR4 BOOST, and Game Boost, which the company proclaimed "allows for the best overclocking and stability at higher CPU and memory speeds." Storage connectivity options include U.2, Twin Turbo M.2 with a patented M.2 shield, USB 3.1 gen2, and front USB Type-C.

All MSI motherboards feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. This particular motherboard is built with Military Class 6 components and uses an enhanced 13-phase power design.

Moving on to the topic of aesthetics, MSI described the X370 Gaming M7 as having "the contours of a spaceship with strong armor, the design features sharp and strong heatsinks." We reached out to MSI for photos and further specifications. Unfortunately none are available at this time, so we can’t even peer at pictures to glean any additional information.

Pricing and availability were also not available at press time.