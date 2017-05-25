Trending

MSI Announces X370 Gaming M7 Motherboard, Shares No Images

As Computex draws closer, MSI has added yet another Ryzen-ready motherboard to its ever expanding line of X370 chipset-based offerings. The MSI X370 Gaming M7 is a high-end motherboard targeting overclockers and gaming enthusiasts alike.  

Although details are scarce at the moment, we can surmise that because this motherboard is based on AMD's X370 chipset, it supports overclocking, DDR4 2667MHz, RAID 0/1/10, two PCI-E 3.0 lanes dedicated to NVMe storage devices, and multi-GPU setups. Those of you interested can learn more about AM4 chipsets as well as the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors in our articles on the subjects.

The X370 Gaming M7 utilizes a dedicated clock generator, DDR4 BOOST, and Game Boost, which the company proclaimed "allows for the best overclocking and stability at higher CPU and memory speeds." Storage connectivity options include U.2, Twin Turbo M.2 with a patented M.2 shield, USB 3.1 gen2, and front USB Type-C.  

All MSI motherboards feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. This particular motherboard is built with Military Class 6 components and uses an enhanced 13-phase power design.

Moving on to the topic of aesthetics, MSI described the X370 Gaming M7 as having "the contours of a spaceship with strong armor, the design features sharp and strong heatsinks." We reached out to MSI for photos and further specifications. Unfortunately none are available at this time, so we can’t even peer at pictures to glean any additional information.

Pricing and availability were also not available at press time.

  • jowen3400 25 May 2017 19:45
    Wow I can't wait for the x370 to come out!!! Oh wait ... it did...
  • techy1966 25 May 2017 22:16
    So maybe this is the first X370 2.0 mainboard release with some more refined featured than the first editions of the boards. One can hope I guess.
  • JamesSneed 25 May 2017 22:50
    I assume it looks just like the Z270 Gaming M7 since they also described it like an armored spaceship when It came out.
  • fonzy 26 May 2017 00:03
    So when will see ITX motherboards hit the market?
  • JamesSneed 26 May 2017 01:46
    Soon got some getting announced at Computex next week.
  • the nerd 389 26 May 2017 04:18
    You know what I love about MIL-STD-810G? It basically says: "Determine how the device will be used. Test to verify that it will work in these conditions."

    You know what's even better? No one checks to see if any given product actually complies with the standard. Anyone can slap "complies with MIL-STD-810G" on their product, even if they've never actually read it.

    That said, the standard does require companies to disclose the specific tests that were performed on the product, if any test were indeed performed.
  • falchard 26 May 2017 04:39
    Main difference I see between this and the Titanium will be the Clock Generator. Aside from that they will be nearly identical with different color schemes. The lower overclockable memory support is a bit of a let down considering the other 2 X370 boards support DDR4-3200. The memory on MSIs boards are overbuilt so they should be stable much higher. I think the difference between now and March was that we didn't know how far AMD will push their support for memory standards. Right now on the Titanium I can almost get 2667mhz stable with 4 dimms. If they meant the memory can do that with 4 dimms, that would be pretty good.

    For an X370 board right now, I would like an ITX with 1 PCI-e x16 3.0, NVMe, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Ports for Front I/O, 2 memory dimm, Wifi. Everything else would be superfluous.
  • jor8888 27 May 2017 14:02
    hmm how is it possible to have 2 turbo M2 when all the other motherboards only have 1.5 M2 since ryzen chip doesnt have enough pcie lane to have 2 full M2?
    Reply
  • the nerd 389 27 May 2017 14:38
    A PCIe switch?
  • falchard 27 May 2017 17:08
    Ryzen 7 + x370 chipset = 40 PCI-e 3.0 lanes and 8 PCI-e 2.0 lanes. It also has 2 dedicated lanes for NVMe. Guess it just depends on how they split that up. Considering they have 2 PCI-e lanes for GPUs, they may have went with a x16 or x8/x8 design. Each m.2 turbo is a x4. So it should be enough considering those lanes are also used for everything else.
    If they designed it for Ryzen 9, then it should have 24 more PCI-e 3.0 lanes w/ 2 dedicated for NVMe.
