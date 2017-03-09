Trending

MSI Announces Z270 Gaming M6 AC Motherboard

Motherboards 

One month after it announced four new Arctic-branded motherboards, MSI released the Z270 Gaming M6 AC as part of its enthusiast gaming lineup.

The Z270 Gaming M6 AC is compatible with Intel LGA 1151 processors and boasts four DDR4 memory slots with a maximum capacity of 64GB. It also has all the bells and whistles you'd expect to find in a high-end gaming motherboard: RGB Mystic Light management tools, multi-GPU support, and "extreme overclocking" capabilities. But the main draw for VR gamers could be the VR accelerator chip meant to offer a more stable VR experience.

"Traditional USB ports can suffer signal drops, significantly impacting performance of connected devices," MSI said on the Z270 Gaming M6 AC's product page. "VR Boost is a smart chip that ensures a clean and strong signal to a VR optimized USB port, giving you an enjoyable VR experience." Another feature, One Click to VR, "sets all your key components to their highest performance" and "makes sure other software" won't affect your VR experience.

The Z270 Gaming M6 AC comes bundled with a Phanteks RGB LED strip. MSI didn't say when the motherboard will debut nor how much it will cost.

ProductMSI Z270 Gaming M6 AC
Form FactorATX
SocketLGA 1151
ChipsetIntel Z270
Memory SupportUp to 64GB DDR4-3800 (7th Gen CPU)Up to 64GB DDR4-3600 (6th Gen CPU)
Storage6 x SATA 6Gbps ports2 x M.2 slots (Key M)
PCIe Connectivity3 x PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (support x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4 modes)3 x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots
Back Panel I/O1 x PS/2 3 x USB 2.0 ports 1 x BIOS FLASHBACK+ port1 x Clear CMOS button  1 x DisplayPort1 x HDMI™ port1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A port1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port1 x LAN (RJ45) port2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports1 x Optical S/PDIF OUT connector5 x OFC audio jacks
Networking1 x KillerTM E2500 Gigabit LAN controllerIntel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265Dual Band 2x2 802.11ac80MHz Channels867 Mbps Max SpeedMU-MIMO RxSupport for ACS enabling concurrent multi-channel usageBluetooth 4.2 (BR/EDR, BLE)
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eglass 09 March 2017 22:49
    I wish you'd stop using USB 3.1 Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen1 and just use 3.1 and 3.0 like, literally everyone else.
    Reply
  • falchard 10 March 2017 18:02
    Why would MSI be making another Z270 board when there are plenty in stock, yet they don't have the production to keep up with x370 mobos?
    Reply
  • WhyAreYou 10 March 2017 21:44
    That just looks awesome
    Reply
  • scolaner 11 March 2017 05:09
    19403834 said:
    I wish you'd stop using USB 3.1 Gen2 and USB 3.1 Gen1 and just use 3.1 and 3.0 like, literally everyone else.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/usb-31-usb-type-c-refresher,29933.html

    Start at paragraph 4.
    Reply