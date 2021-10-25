Trending

MSI Z690-A Pro DDR4 Alder Lake Motherboard Already On Sale At Newegg

Newegg jumps the gun with Alder Lake motherboard sales.

MSI Z690-A Pro Motherboard
(Image credit: Newegg)

Intel’s highly anticipated 12th generation Alder Lake launch is happening this week, and the chip giant is hoping to make a big splash in the desktop processor market. However, it appears that Newegg didn’t get the memo to keep Alder Lake-related products under wraps until launch. The company’s Canadian subsidiary is already listing the MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4 motherboard for sale, pre-announcement, priced at $279.99.

This early listing by Newegg Canada doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering that one unnamed U.S. retailer has been shipping flagship Core i9-12900K processors to customers ahead of schedule. The Z690-A Pro DDR4 is an entry-level ATX motherboard that we first covered last week, so it likely won’t provide the performance or features that would be worthy of a Core i9-12900K. For starters, it supports legacy dual-channel DDR4 memory (up to 128GB) instead of the new DDR5 spec that Alder Lake is ushering in for the desktop PC market.

Also onboard are three PCIe x16 slots, one PCIe x1 slot, four M.2 slots, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and six SATA III ports. Unfortunately, you won’t find onboard Wi-Fi given its entry-level positioning, but you receive integrated 2.5 GbE courtesy of an Intel I225-V chipset.

The Z690-A Pro DDR4 motherboard is on sale and in stock at Newegg Canada right now for $279.99 plus $7.99 shipping. To put that in comparison, the current generation Z590-A Pro is just slightly cheaper at $234.99 with free shipping (shipped by Newegg Canada). For comparison, the Z590-A Pro is priced at $179.99 from Newegg’s U.S. website, which could translate into U.S. pricing of just over $200 upon launch for the Z690-A Pro DDR4. We should also mention that the Z690-A Pro is available in both DDR4 and DDR5 versions with or without Wi-Fi. 

The Z690-A Pro DDR4 will launch alongside no fewer than 16 other MSI Z690 motherboards, all of which are listed below:

MSI Z690 Motherboard Specifications
MotherboardMemory SlotsM.2 SlotsSATA III PortsPCIe x16 SlotsPCIe x1 SlotsUSB 3.2 Gen 2x2 PortsUSB 3.2 Gen 2 PortsWiFiForm Factor
MEG Z690 Ace4 x DDR55?3?27?ATX
MEG Z690 Unify4 x DDR5562127?ATX
MEG Z690 Unify-X2 x DDR5562127?ATX
MEG Z690I Unify2 x DDR5341012?Mini-ATX
MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi4 x DDR55?3026YesATX
MPG Z690 Edge WiFi4 x DDR5463005YesATX
MPG Z690 Edge WiFi DDR44 x DDR4463005YesATX
MPG Z690 Force WiFi4 x DDR55?3116YesATX
MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi4 x DDR546311?YesATX
MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR44 x DDR446311?YesATX
MAG Z690 Torpedo4 x DDR4463113?ATX
Pro Z690-A4 x DDR546
3116NoATX
Pro Z690-A DDR44 x DDR446
3116NoATX
Pro Z690-A WiFi4 x DDR546
3116YesATX
Pro Z690-A WiFi DDR44 x DDR446
3116YesATX
Pro Z690-P4 x DDR5342300NoATX
Pro Z690-P DDR44 x DDR4342300NoATX

Intel will hold its virtual “Innovation” event this week from October 27th through October 28th. It is expected to formally announce its Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K, and Core i5-12600K processors, along with their supporting motherboard chipsets. The processors and motherboards from Intel’s various hardware partners (along with pre-built systems) are rumored to go on sale from November 4th.

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BX4096
    My biggest problem is that I have 8 sticks of 16GB RAM (I needed an insane amount of it for work), and none of these new DDR4 boards are providing more than 4 slots for it. I still might be willing to upgrade, but obviously not if I'd have to cut my RAM capacity in half. Hopefully some other manufacturer will step in to fill the void.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster
    BX4096 said:
    My biggest problem is that I have 8 sticks of 16GB RAM (I needed an insane amount of it for work), and none of these new DDR4 boards are providing more than 4 slots for it. I still might be willing to upgrade, but obviously not if I'd have to cut my RAM capacity in half. Hopefully some other manufacturer will step in to fill the void.
    Do mainstream boards with 8 dimm slots exist any more? If you need that many slots, you should be using an HEDT platform.
    Reply