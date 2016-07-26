Patriot Intros 3,733 MHz Viper RAM

Patriot pushed its Viper 4 and Viper Elite DDR4 RAM series to a new level with the introduction of 3,733 MHz 16 GB DDR4 RAM kits. These are the fastest RAM kits released to date in both product lines.

The new RAM kits operate at identical speeds, but they have slightly different names and heatsinks. Likely, Patriot is using the same silicon for each RAM kit and just affixing a different heatspreader. The RAM operates at a frequency of 3,733 MHz with timings of 17-19-19-39 at 1.35 V.

Patriot set these RAM kits with a somewhat common MSRP of $159.99 that is comparable to existing products in the DDR4 market such as G.Skill’s Trident Z and Corsair’s Vengeance LPX. On Patriot’s website, however, it actually sells them for $149.99. Compared to these other RAM kits, Patriot’s 3,733 MHz kits don’t have an edge in terms of price or operating specs.

The RAM is available now from online retailers, and according to Patriot, it should hit brick and mortar stores on August 3.