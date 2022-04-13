Razer Basilisk V3 Now Only $59: Real Deals

Our favorite gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3 is only $59 on Amazon at the moment. The Razer Basilisk V3 is our number one pick on our best gaming mice list for its well-crafted shape and premium textured finish, as well as the ease it switches between gaming and productivity tasks. 

Sapphire's Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC has had a further $100 knocked off its recently reduced price and is now $1,199 at Newegg. And if you're looking for a great deal on an RTX 3060-powered laptop, the MSI GF65 Thin is just $999featuring a 15-inch 144Hz FHD screen and an Intel Core i7 CPU.

Razer Basilisk V3: was $69, now $59 at Amazon

Razer Basilisk V3: was $69, now $59 at Amazon
This right-handed ergonomic mouse from Razer features  11 programmable buttons via Razer's Synapse software and a multi-function trigger button for keybinding actions such as a push-to-talk button. 

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC GPU: was $1,800, now $1,199 with code VGASPJZ223 at Newegg

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC GPU: was $1,800, now $1,199 with code VGASPJZ223 at Newegg
The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

MSI GF65 Thin (RXT 3060): was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg

MSI GF65 Thin (RXT 3060): was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg
This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

ASRock Z590 Extreme Motherboard: was $247, now $164 at Newegg

ASRock Z590 Extreme Motherboard: was $247, now $164 at Newegg
This 10th and11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s connectors, and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL: was $119, now $69 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL: was $119, now $69 at Amazon
This is a spacious gaming keyboard that the Razer is famous for, plus it features orange switches for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomics thanks to the removable wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable micro USB cable.

