Razer's Stargazer Webcam Arrives October 2, Costs $149

The last time we saw Razer’s Stargazer webcam was at CES earlier this year. Back then, the company planned to release the peripheral in Q2 of 2016. Obviously, that release window passed, but Razer now has a new (and definitive date) for release: October 2.

The Stargazer is powered by an Intel RealSense camera, specifically the SR300 model. This allows the camera to detect your face and your gestures, or you can use it to scan 3D objects from the real world and implement them into a digital environment.

For video, you can capture 60 fps at 720p resolution. If you increase the resolution to 1080p, you get only 30 fps for video. It also includes a feature called Dynamic Background Removal that distinguishes the foreground and background of an image. That way, it can capture just your face (without your background) while you stream, which eliminates the need for a green screen during your Twitch sessions.

Starting today, you can pre-order your own Stargazer a month before the release date. Initially, Razer was going to sell the Stargazer for $199, but it lowered the price of the camera to $149.