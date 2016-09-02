Razer's Stargazer Webcam Arrives October 2, Costs $149

The last time we saw Razer’s Stargazer webcam was at CES earlier this year. Back then, the company planned to release the peripheral in Q2 of 2016. Obviously, that release window passed, but Razer now has a new (and definitive date) for release: October 2.
The Stargazer is powered by an Intel RealSense camera, specifically the SR300 model. This allows the camera to detect your face and your gestures, or you can use it to scan 3D objects from the real world and implement them into a digital environment.
For video, you can capture 60 fps at 720p resolution. If you increase the resolution to 1080p, you get only 30 fps for video. It also includes a feature called Dynamic Background Removal that distinguishes the foreground and background of an image. That way, it can capture just your face (without your background) while you stream, which eliminates the need for a green screen during your Twitch sessions.
Starting today, you can pre-order your own Stargazer a month before the release date. Initially, Razer was going to sell the Stargazer for $199, but it lowered the price of the camera to $149.
Probably because they realized that the C920 is just as capable and still half the price.... This is why I haven't bought a Razer product in years.
C920 isn't even in the same ballpark, mate. It's not a 3D camera with depth perception like this one. This is based on Intel's Realsense SR300 camera. Supports 3D mapping of objects, gesture control, facial analysis and so on...
Also, C920 doesn't do 60fps at any resolution.
I mean, the SR300 devkit itself costs $149, I am assuming that they cut a deal with Intel, otherwise I don't see how they can even afford to sell it at 149.
http://click.intel.com/intelrrealsensetm-developer-kit-featuring-sr300.html
The C920 is just a webcam.
if only logitech was capable of makeing good software, and this is saying a lot as razor had a bug which slowly ate 25% of all my cpu processes due to it slamming a single core till i killed the software.
i have one of the 1080p logitech's
the video is horribly compressed, not option to uncompress it and do my own processing, the audio is horrifically compressed, oh, and no mater what i do, if i zoom all the way in or out, it crashes, if i used motion sensor, it crashes, if i take a picture, it crashes.
logitech makes fantastic hardware, but the software kills every single one of their products.