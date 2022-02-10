Western Digital, Kioxia Lose 'At Least' 6.5 Exabytes of 3D NAND Due to Contamination

Kioxia (formerly Toshiba) and Western Digital have reported that unspecified contamination issues have impacted several of their joint NAND production factories, with Western Digital stating that the problems impact up to 6.5 exabytes of flash memory. Given the severity of the disruptions, we could expect to see a marked impact on SSD supply in the near future.



Kioxia and Western Digital operate several NAND production factories as part of their 20-year-old joint venture. However, two of those plants, the Yokkaichi and Kiakami factories in Japan, have apparently ceased production due to the contamination.



Kioxia's statement says the issue impacts the production of its 3D BiCS flash, a product used in a wide range of SSDs and other products. The company hopes for an "early recovery to normal operation," indicating that production has been halted. However, Kioxia did not indicate how much of its production capacity has been impacted.



Western Digital's statement provides a bit more detail, saying that the issue will reduce its production by "at least" 6.5 exabytes. Unfortunately, neither company has given a firm timeline of when production will be fully restored. However, given the long cycle times for 3D NAND flash (it can take two to three months to manufacture a 3D flash chip), any disruption will still have an impact for several months after production restarts.



We reached out to Western Digital, but the company has declined to provide any further details. We are also waiting for further clarification from Kioxia. As such, it isn't clear if any of the contaminated NAND has already shipped in products, which would eventually lead to recalls.

Kioxia currently shipped 8.5% of the words SSD capacity in 2021, while Western Digitial accounted for 15.4%. The Kioxia and Western Digitial shutdowns come on the heels of Samsung's recent plant shutdowns due to Covid restrictions, all of which could ultimately lead to shortages of NAND-based products, like SSDs and other flash memory devices.



For perspective, according to TrendFocus, the cumulative capacity shipped for both consumer and enterprise SSDs in 2021 weighed in at 207 exabytes spread over roughly 333 million SSDs. The Yokkaichi site has six factories and spans 694,000 meters with 6,300 employees. The Kitakami site consists of several factories, with a new K2 manufacturing facility under construction that will add an additional 136,000 square meters of production space.

We'll update you as more details become available.