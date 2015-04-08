Zotac Goes Broadwell With New ZBOX M-Series Nano PCs

This week, Zotac International introduced a new series of nano-style mini PCs that pack Intel Broadwell processors. More specifically, the ZBOX MI522 nano includes a dual-core Intel Core i3-5010U processor clocked at 2.1 GHz, and the ZBOX MI542 nano rocks a beefier dual-core Intel Core i5-5200U (2.2 GHz, 2.7 GHz Turbo). Both include Intel HD Graphics 5500, which is capable of a 3840 x 2160 display output at 60 Hz.

Both ZBOX M-Series units are nearly identical. They include two dual-channel DDR3-1600 slots supporting up to 16 GB of memory, a slot for a 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SSD, a 3-in-1 card reader, Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and dual gigabit Ethernet. There's also HDMI 1.4a output and DisplayPort 1.2 output, four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, headphone and microphone jacks.

The beauty of these two Zotac products is that they're small enough to remain out of sight, hiding behind a desktop monitor or a large HDTV. They measure just 5 x 5 x 2 inches, small enough to fit into the palm of your hand. But don't let the size fool you; there's plenty of processing power packed into each unit to run many DirectX 11.2/OpenGL 4.3 games and your favorite desktop apps.

Jacky Huang, Director of Product Management at Zotac International, said that customers get the best of both worlds thanks to the new M-Series of nano PCs: speed and power efficiency provided by the Broadwell chips. "We are always forward looking and pleased to introduce the latest technology into our mini-PCs so our users can enjoy all the innovations that come with the times."

Like most mini-PCs offered by Zotac, there are two versions of each ZBOX model. There's a barebones kit (no RAM, no HDD) and a fully-loaded "Plus" version. The completed M-Series versions include 4 GB of DDR3 dual-channel memory and a 500 GB 2.5-inch SATA HDD for a higher price. All four models are Windows Vista/7/8.1 ready, meaning you will have to provide your own operating system with these models.

We've reached out to Zotac to find out when they will be released in North America and for how much.

