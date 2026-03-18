Get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for an effective price of $101 thanks to this Newegg AM5 bundle — buy a 9850X3D, premium MSI X870E Max motherboard, and 32GB of V-Color RAM for $1,278.99

In the face of never-ending high component prices, sales and combo deals remain essential for affordable purchases on items like RAM, video cards, and flash-based storage. Newegg can help you out and has a great deal on a 3-item combo, at nearly $400 off the retail price if buying the items individually. The bundle includes the fastest gaming processor currently available with AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D, a premium MSI MEG X870E Ace Max motherboard, and 32GB of V-Color Manta XSky DDR5-6400 CL32 RAM - a solid base for your new AM5 rig.

The CPU in this combo is the fastest gaming processor on the market, AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D ($499.99). The 8-core/16-thread Zen5 processor has a base clock of 4.7 GHz with a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a nice boost over the 9800X3D, and plenty of clock speed for any type of work. The 120W TDP also makes it easier to cool than some other higher-power processors. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D chips helps with gaming (and other activities), making it the fastest gaming CPU currently available. It’s great for gaming and any work that isn’t heavily multi-threaded.

The $499 list price of the 9850X3D and the $678 list price of the motherboard mean that the RAM is effectively priced at $101 in the bundle, a far cry from its $499 inflated price and almost a return to pre-AI crunch levels. As you can see from our benchmarks below, the 9850X3D is the fastest gaming CPU on the market.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The RAM part of the combo is V-Color Manta XSky. It comes with black heat spreaders and a frosted RGB element across the top (and your only RGB source). Specs-wise, it’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 kit with relatively low timings (CL32-39-39-102 @ 1.4V). Under the hood are SK hynix ICs, so you do have some headroom if you want to overclock past its rated speed. AMD’s sweet spot (Price/performance) for AM5 processors is around 6000-6400 MT/s, so these fall into that bucket by simply using the AMD Expo profile. V-color may not be as popular as Corsair, GSkill, or Kingston, for example, but their memory is just as fast and stable, looks good, and is an excellent overall option.

Finally, the X870E Ace Max motherboard included is a premium offering from MSI that will handle anything you throw at it and look good while doing so. From our own Ace Max review, we liked the 5 M.2 sockets (2x PCIe 5.0), the copious number of USB ports on the rear I/O (13), the flagship-class audio solution, and the EZ DIY features, which make this a well-rounded solution. It does share some lane with M.2 sockets, but that’s about the only ‘gotcha’ we came up with. Otherwise, the ATX board is a great complement to the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and V-Color RAM in the combo and certainly can extract every bit of performance from them. It didn't make our best motherboards list (close!), but it is still a high-quality, premium option.

If you’re not in the mood to pay these ridiculous prices for a new system, now is the time to take advantage of this, or any other RAM combo deal we’ve dug up recently. Priced at $1,278.99 and $398.99 (23%) off retail pricing when bought alone, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the same parts.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.