Grab MSI’s RTX 5080 gaming laptop for just over $2,000 — offers fast 240 Hz QHD+ display, dual storage slots, and expandable DDR5 memory

Investing in a powerful gaming laptop is a smart move, especially with the increasing costs of NAND flash and DRAM. Not only does it serve as a portable high-performance machine that you can carry on your travels, but it can also deliver performance comparable to a gaming desktop, provided you choose the right configuration. One such option is the MSI Vector 16 HX AI featuring the Nvidia RTX 5080, which is available on Newegg for $2,099. At this price, it is also currently one of the most affordable laptops that you can buy with that GPU.

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is a 16-inch gaming laptop with a QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with a fast refresh rate of 240 Hz. The laptop is powered by Intel’s top-of-the-line Core Ultra 9 275HX, which is a highly capable mobile CPU featuring 24 cores, 24 threads, and a maximum boost clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. As mentioned earlier, graphics duties are handled by the RTX 5080 that comes with 16 GB of VRAM and all the new features and capabilities that arrive with Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI A2XWIG-050US: $2,099 at Newegg All-time low price The MSI Vector 16 HX AI offers powerful hardware including the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, QHD+ 240 Hz IPS display, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

For storage, the Vector 16 HX AI comes with a 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD alongside a secondary slot for an additional SSD. With a total of 16 GB of DDR5 memory, the laptop can be upgraded up to 96GB. This level of expandability makes the laptop a more future-proof investment for users who plan to upgrade their system over time.

Other noteworthy features include a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard, 2x 2W speaker system with Nahimic 3 audio enhancement, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. As for I/O, the laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G Ethernet, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an SD Card reader.

With a listed price of $2,099, this is a very compelling deal for the level of hardware on offer, especially considering you’re getting an RTX 5080 paired with a high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Notebooks with similar specs typically cost significantly more, making this deal a strong value pick if you’re looking for top-tier gaming performance.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.