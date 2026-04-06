Grab the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of RAM, and MSI X870E bundle and get free 240mm AIO and game — $350 total savings on combo bundle

PC components, including memory, SSDs, and graphics cards, continue to be priced significantly higher than they were late last year. The AI boom has forced DRAM and NAND manufacturers to prioritize high-margin, enterprise-grade memory for data centers and AI workloads, leading to limited supply and ridiculous prices in the consumer segment. Thus, it is highly recommended to be on the lookout for combo deals such as this Newegg offering, which includes a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of Corsair RAM, and an MSI X870E Carbon WIFI motherboard for $1,091.99. The combo additionally includes an MSI 240mm AIO liquid cooler and a copy of the game Crimson Desert as free gifts.

If we look at individual pricing, the 9800X3D processor is listed at $479, the MSI motherboard at $416.99, and the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM at $399.99. This brings the total to $1,295.98, meaning you end up saving $203.99. On top of that, the included 240mm MSI AIO cooler is worth $79.99, while the bundled game is valued at $70, adding an extra $149.99 in savings.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is regarded as one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, featuring an 8-core/16-thread configuration with a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz. It comes with a 120W TDP, which makes it fairly efficient, and the 104MB of total cache results in excellent gaming performance.

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The Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 CL36 is a high-performance memory kit suitable for modern gaming and productivity systems. With a rated speed of 6400 MT/s and a CAS latency of CL36, it should deliver stable performance along with support for AMD EXPO for one-click overclocking. The RAM even comes with an RGB light bar with 10 individual LEDs for an immersive lighting experience, which can be customized using Corsair’s iCUE software.

As for the MSI MPG X870E Carbon WIFI motherboard, it performed well in our testing compared to other models with a four-star rating making it a worthy mid-range motherboard. It comes with tasteful RGB lighting along with a host of modern features, including support for PCIe Gen 5, high-performance MOSTFETs, quad M.2 slots, dual-LAN and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Considering the price of $1,091.99, this Newegg combo deal stands out as one of the more sensible ways to build a high-end gaming PC in the current market. You’re not only getting a powerful Ryzen 7 9800X3D-based platform with fast DDR5 memory and a feature-rich X870E motherboard, but also added value in the form of a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and a bundled game.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.