Researchers attack AMD's Infinity Fabric to bypass hardware security protections with 'Fabricked' — flaw lets malicious cloud hosts silently read confidential VM memory and forge attestation reports

Researchers at ETH Zurich disclosed a software-only vulnerability in April that silently undermines AMD SEV-SNP confidential computing protections on AMD's EPYC platforms, giving a malicious cloud host full read and write access to supposedly protected virtual machine memory. The technique, dubbed “Fabricked,” exploits flaws in how the CPU's Infinity Fabric interconnect handles memory routing during boot — and can forge the cryptographic attestation reports tenants rely on to verify their environment hasn't been tampered with.

The researchers presented the findings as part of a USENIX Security 2026 paper, describing the exploit as fully deterministic with a 100% success rate, without a need for physical access and no code execution inside the victim VM.

Confidential computing exists to address a fundamental trust problem in cloud infrastructure: tenants often have no way to verify that a cloud provider isn't accessing their data. AMD SEV-SNP addresses this by creating hardware-isolated Confidential Virtual Machines, where memory is encrypted and access-controlled by a dedicated on-chip security processor called the PSP. To enforce those boundaries, SEV-SNP relies on a structure called the Reverse Map Table — a per-page access control table stored in memory — which the PSP initializes securely during boot. Attestation, the mechanism by which tenants cryptographically verify their environment is genuine and untampered, depends on that chain holding. This is what Fabricked breaks.