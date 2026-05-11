Save $210 on this 9800X3D bundle that includes 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM and a 1TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD — start your AM5 build for just $979 and get a free power supply

The PC component market is pretty dire right now, but this fantastic Newegg bundle on a set of core AM5 parts is a great way to kickstart a build without spending the earth. Right now at Newegg you can get a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6400 RAM, a 1TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, and a Corsair 750W power supply for just $979.

Check out this deal on Newegg

The inflated pricing of RAM and SSDs can make it hard to piece together the value of a bundle like this. The whole bundle is $979, with a saving of $210 on buying the parts individually, not to mention the extra $65 you're saving on the PSU.

Subtract the cost of the CPU, which is holding its regular market price of $439, and you're left paying $540 for 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a power supply. You can think of it as paying $259 for the RAM, rather than the list price of $469 (or the going rate for 32GB of DDR5, which is currently $359). Or you can think of it as paying $69 for a 1TB SSD, rather than the list price of $279. The prices are inflated, but they're not going away anytime soon, making this one of the best ways to build a gaming PC in 2026.

The 9800X3D is one of the best chips in the world for PC gaming. It even scores ahead of the newer 9850X3D and the new 9950X3D2 in terms of efficiency for gaming, as you can see from our latest testing data below. In terms of performance across our testing suite of 17 games, it only sits behind the 9850X3D for raw performance, while drawing significantly less power.