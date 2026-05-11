Save $210 on this 9800X3D bundle that includes 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM and a 1TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD — start your AM5 build for just $979 and get a free power supply

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That PSU is worth another $65

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(Image credit: AMD / Corsair / Samsung)

The PC component market is pretty dire right now, but this fantastic Newegg bundle on a set of core AM5 parts is a great way to kickstart a build without spending the earth. Right now at Newegg you can get a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6400 RAM, a 1TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, and a Corsair 750W power supply for just $979.

Check out this deal on Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD
Get a free power supply worth $65
Save 18% ($209.98)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD: was $1,189.97 now $979.99 at Newegg

Get a 9800X3D CPU, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance, and a 1TB 9100 Pro SSD for just $979, which also includes a Corsair CX750M power supply.

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The 9800X3D is one of the best chips in the world for PC gaming. It even scores ahead of the newer 9850X3D and the new 9950X3D2 in terms of efficiency for gaming, as you can see from our latest testing data below. In terms of performance across our testing suite of 17 games, it only sits behind the 9850X3D for raw performance, while drawing significantly less power.

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AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2
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