Snag a Nintendo Switch 2 for only $469 while stock lasts — $30 off a system that's not often on sale

Heads up, gamers on the go everywhere. The ever-beloved Nintendo Switch 2 portable console is on sale right this second at Woot. Much like with anything in computing, the console got a $50 price hike to $499 only a couple of months ago, but it's now on offer for $469.99 while stocks last or the month is out. We're going to let you guess which of those conditions is likely to be met first, and we'd strongly advise you to hurry if you're interested.

Just like the first iteration, the Switch 2 can be used as a handheld, tablet, or connected to a TV or monitor with a dock. It improves on the original model in nearly every aspect, but chiefly in raw performance, as its SoC got a mighty boost. Whereas the first version made do with four Arm Cortex A57 cores, the newer model employs a CPU with eight cores of Cortex A78C silicon, clocked at up to 1,101 MHz.

The Switch 2 is backward-compatible with the vast majority of Switch 1 games, meaning you don't have to throw away your existing games, plus you can scour the used market for affordable earlier titles.

Most importantly, the GPU moved to an Nvidia Ampere-based design with 1,536 CUDA cores, capable of doing up to 3 TFLOPS in docked mode. Memory bandwidth is 4x that of the previous model. All this results in a massive performance uplift, enabling ray-traced games, 4K gameplay, and variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz — complete with DLSS upscaling.

As if all that wasn't enough, the display is much larger and now has no bezel, measuring 7.9" across, with HDR support. Additional bonuses include Wi-Fi 6 support, a built-in Ethernet port on the dock, 3D audio, and a built-in microphone. If you were on the fence about getting into portable gaming or upgrading from the Switch 1, this deal may just force your hand.