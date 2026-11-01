Snag a Nintendo Switch 2 for only $469 while stock lasts — $30 off a system that's not often on sale

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Woot has it right: everyone buying one says it's for the kids... including people with no kids.

Nintendo Switch 2 deal
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Heads up, gamers on the go everywhere. The ever-beloved Nintendo Switch 2 portable console is on sale right this second at Woot. Much like with anything in computing, the console got a $50 price hike to $499 only a couple of months ago, but it's now on offer for $469.99 while stocks last or the month is out. We're going to let you guess which of those conditions is likely to be met first, and we'd strongly advise you to hurry if you're interested.

Nintendo Switch 2
Save $30
Nintendo Switch 2: was $499 now $469 at Woot!

The Nintendo Switch 2 improves upon its predecessor in every way, offering far better performance, a much larger and brighter display with HDR, and additional niceties.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.