The Nvidia RTX 5080 drops to new lowest-ever price — grab the PNY OC model for $929 at Walmart

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series is finally available below MSRP, making it a great time to invest in the company’s latest Blackwell GPUs. For those looking to upgrade or build a new rig for 4K gaming or heavy rendering workloads, the RTX 5080 from PNY is currently listed at a discounted price of $929 on Walmart. This translates to savings of $70, making it the only option available below Nvidia’s suggested MSRP of $999.

The PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC comes with a triple-slot design and features a simple black and grey shroud surrounding the heatsink and cooling fans. While it may not be the best-looking RTX 5080, it makes up for it by being the most affordable RTX 5080 model that you can purchase right now.

The RTX 5080 is currently the second most powerful consumer-grade GPU offering from Nvidia, positioned below the flagship RTX 5090. Built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, it comes equipped with 10,752 CUDA cores, 84 ray-tracing cores, and 336 tensor cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and a memory bandwidth of 960GB/s.

The GPU supports the full Blackwell feature set, including DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, enhanced ray tracing capabilities, Reflex 2, Nvidia Broadcast, and more. If we look at the chart below, the RTX 5080 ranks third in regard to the geomean averages for rasterization in our suite of games. In our testing, we found that the GPU delivered only modest gains in traditional rasterized gaming, beating the RTX 4080 Super by only 9% at 4K Ultra settings, and even smaller margins at 1440p and 1080p.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As for ray tracing, the RTX 5080 is once again not a huge upgrade over the previous generation, as it is roughly 10% better at 4K compared to the RTX 4080 Super. At 1440p and 1080p, the gains shrink further to around 8% and 7%, respectively, and just ~3% at 1080p medium.

Having said that, the RTX 5080 should be a solid choice for anyone looking for a powerful graphics card capable of handling modern games at 4K. On top of that, it brings all of Nvidia’s latest next-gen technologies, making it an easy recommendation for both gamers and enthusiasts.

