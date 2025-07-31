The best CPU for gaming, AMD's 9800X3D, hits an all-time low price of £399 at Amazon — The lowest price in the UK right now

At one point, this king of gaming processors was almost impossible to get your hands on; now, with the benefit of time and ample stock of the 9800X3D on retailer shelves, it's more about how good a deal you can find on this magnificent gaming CPU. At Amazon, you can grab hold of AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for just £399, the lowest price it's ever been available for at Amazon. This is also the lowest price in the UK at the time of writing. If you have Amazon Prime, then the shipping is also free, so there are no hidden extra costs.

AMD has dominated the gaming CPU space for a while now, overshadowing Intel in gaming sales. especially the top-end gaming sphere, with their X3D line of processors that use a massive 3D V-cache of memory to enhance the processors' performance in gaming applications. If you're playing esports titles such as Counter-Strike 2, Rainbow 6: Siege, or Valorant, then that's where you can really see the difference in a gaming CPU like the 9800X3D. Using lower resolutions to enhance framerates to insane levels for less graphical latency. The benefits fall off as you creep towards 4K gaming, where the graphics card takes over as the primary source for enhancing framerates and graphical fidelity.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D uses AMD's successful 3D V-cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D with its pure gaming prowess. The large cache boosts performance, and along with design changes to the CPU, such as moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the thermal interface material (IHS). With this increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

In our 13-game average with resolutions set to 1920 x 1080 pixels, the 9800X3D topped the charts. Outperforming the 7800X3D which it replaced.

You can find more details and benchmarking results on AMD's Ryzen 7 processor in our detailed review of the 9800X3D. With an 8% performance gain on the previous generation 7800X3D, and dominates the competition from Intel in gaming benchmarks. The 9800X3D is unlocked for overclocking and also doesn't have excessive cooling requirements, making this processor one of the best CPUs for pure gaming.

