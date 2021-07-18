Corsair H170i Elite Capellix Review: Bigger, Bolder and Colder

For our CPU cooling tests, we use the same hardware, overclock and configuration for every test to minimize variables in testing. This allows for all results across all coolers tested on the platform to be viable as side-by-side examination for direct compare/contrast.
Intel i9 Test System Setup
|CPU
|Intel i9-10850k LGA1200 (Comet Lake), all 10 cores 4.6Ghz @ 1.190v
|(3.60Ghz stock speed, single core boost @ 5.2Ghz)
|Motherboard
|MSI Z490 MEG Godlike (bios vers. 7C70v12)
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX, 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-3000
|Storage
|Corsair MP600 m.2 2280 NVMe, 500GB
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GTX 1050Ti
|Power Supply
|be quiet! Dark Power Pro11 1200w
|Chassis
|Corsair Graphite 760T
|Monitoring
|CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU, 4x Dallas One Wire WR-DOW-Y17 sensors
|Fan Control
|Corsair Commander Pro, 100%/50% PWM Speed profiles (liquid cooling pump always @100%, if applicable)
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro 64bit
|Networking
|Disconnected, not used
|Thermal Compound
|Arctic MX-4
All data reported for this article has been collected on the current Intel i9-10850k platform and will be maintained as like-for-like evaluation of ongoing cooling coverage. We’ve recently swapped the taller, Corsair Dominator RGB DIMMs with shorter Corsair Vengeance LPX for higher cooler compatibility for testing.
Prime95 v29.4b8 (no AVX) is used for two-hour intervals, one managing fans at 50% PWM and the other at 100% PWM with RPM measurements being taken every 3 seconds and averaged across the duration of each 2-hour capture. Omitting AVX instruction sets allows for accurate, 100% loads at chosen clock speeds, while allowing AVX instructions would provide higher, albeit, unrealistic synthetic CPU loads and excessive heat production, less indicative of real-world use.
This also allows for a greater range of CPU coolers to be tested and compared without the need to configure the system differently for smaller coolers which may not handle the excessive thermal loads being generated during testing, while larger coolers might be better equipped to manage heat output produced by the i9-10850k.
While the test platform is quite capable of a 10-core overclock at 5.0Ghz and 1.265v, we were seeing 360mm AIOs struggle to keep core temperatures in check at lower fan speeds, providing insight that the enthusiast-grade i9’s need excellent cooling if the goal is overclocking.
HWInfo64 is used for real-time core temperature readout, thermal throttling alerts, motherboard power consumption, CPU speed and logging of data, while a CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU is used to monitor and later average both ambient room (2 probes) and motherboard voltage regulator heatsink (2 probes).
420mm AIO 50% RPM: 23.6 dBA, 71.1°C
Noctua U14S: A third of the price, double the longevity
420mm AIO: More cooling headroom, RGB
That was Threadripper though.
What with Ryzen and Threadripper not being monolithic and being more power efficient than their Intel competitors... cooling is a little funny with these chips.
When the charts are fixed, we can see the Intel one.
This AIO is for people who "need" that last 0.5% better prime 95 benchmark result or they bought a huge case, and a 360 AIO would look too small. No one is buying it for the price/performance. A radiator this large for just a CPU is complete overkill. Anything above a 280 is overkill for a mainstream CPU. If it could be expanded to connect a GPU as well, then it could be an interesting option for more people.
Might be my next one, but the problem with Corsair is that they abandon their software so freaking often. Some coolers have to be in older versions and they break on certain windows updates, it’s really annoying.
Does it allow you to control it from PWM exclusively? If that’s the case then this is a winner.