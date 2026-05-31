Bill Gates once starred in a bizarre Doom promo to push Windows 95 back in 1993 — tech mogul wore a trench coat, wielded a shotgun, and shot a demon, saying 'Who do you want to execute today?'

A short video has resurfaced in which Bill Gates promotes Windows 95 with DirectX as a gaming platform set to eclipse DOS. The video is part of footage from an internal Microsoft ‘Judgment Day’ developer/gaming event. So far, so ordinary, but the typically meek Gates appears dressed in a trench coat and holding a shotgun, standing inside a Doom-style environment littered with demon carcasses. You can watch the video by expanding the tweet below.

When Microsoft wanted people to take Windows 95 seriously for gaming, they used DOOM.They made a promo where Bill Gates appeared in a trench coat inside the game world.Microsoft basically used hell demons to sell Windows. pic.twitter.com/lb1ST6peqYMay 26, 2026

The Doom franchise began in 1993, well before Windows was widely used for games beyond the likes of Minesweeper and Solitaire desktop distractions. Throughout much of the 1990s, PC users would run games through DOS, with Windows seen as something to use for multitasking productivity tasks. With Windows 95, Microsoft wanted to change that; hence, this promotional video to developers, starring Gates himself.

Though there were (and are) DOS gaming devotees, Windows 95 was promoted as delivering improved multimedia, Plug and Play hardware support, and, with DirectX, even better gaming performance.

Latest Videos From

Gates begins his in-Doom spiel by saying that “these games are getting really realistic” before boasting that “Windows 95 is THE BEST game platform, whether it’s the best performance, the best setup, the best integration.” He then admitted that DOS can