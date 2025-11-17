Arm joins Nvidia's NVLink Fusion ecosystem — Arm's Neoverse CPUs to get access to Nvidia GPUs

News
By published

Custom Arm CPUs meet Nvidia GPUs.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Arm and Nvidia announced at the Supercomputing '25 conference that Arm had joined the NVLink Fusion ecosystem, marking a major advance for the technology, which is now supported by two major microarchitecture developers and four CPUs developers in total. For Nvidia, this means that Arm's customers will develop processors that can work with Nvidia's AI accelerators, whereas Arm will also be able to design CPUs that could compete against Nvidia's own or Intel processors in Nvidia-based systems.

"Arm is integrating NVLink IP so that their customers can build their CPU SoCs to connect Nvidia GPUs," said Dion Harris, the head of data center product marketing at Nvidia. " With NVLink Fusion, hyperscalers can significantly reduce design complexity, save development costs, and reach the market faster. The addition of Arm customers provides more options for specialized semi-custom infrastructure."

Also, NVLink Fusion support strengthens Arm's position as an ISA licensor, as it makes the Arm architecture inherently more attractive to hyperscalers and chip designers who want custom CPUs tightly integrated with Nvidia GPUs. By ensuring that Arm-based CPU designs can work with Nvidia GPUs using the coherent NVLink fabric — rather than being limited to PCIe — Arm gains ecosystem gravity and 'future-proof' relevance that competing ISAs like x86 and RISC-V cannot match today. For sure, this poses risks to both AMD and Intel as the former is barely interested in supporting NVLink, while the latter is years away from building custom NVLink-supporting Xeon CPUs for Nvidia's rack-scale systems. Then again, we have to keep in mind chip development cycles and other factors here, as by the time Arm-based CPUs with NVLink are ready, Intel's custom Xeon CPUs will be ready as well.