The current state of Hybrid Bonding in 2026 — TSMC sits at 6 microns and the HBM delay that nobody expected

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Copper-to-copper stacking is in volume on logic, but the memory payday has slipped to the end of the decade.

SK Hynix Inc. 12-layer HBM4E memory chips on a LPDDR5X CAMM2 memory module
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Hybrid bonding, the copper-to-copper joining technique that replaces solder microbumps in 3D chip stacks, is in high-volume production on logic chips and has just been postponed for use with memory. TSMC has scaled its SoIC bond pitch from 9 microns to 6 and laid out a path to 4.5 by 2029; Intel began shipping Foveros Direct hybrid bonding in its Clearwater Forest server CPU in the first half of 2026, and AMD has used the technology in volume since the first 3D V-Cache parts. However, a JEDEC decision earlier this year to raise the HBM stack-height limit lets HBM4 stay on the less sophisticated and expense microbump technology, deferring hybrid bonding's arrival in high-bandwidth memory, and is now set to debut in HBM4E and HBM5 at the end of the decade.

The technique works by polishing two dies flat, then bonding their copper pads and surrounding dielectric directly under heat and pressure, with no solder bump in between. Because there’s no bump to collapse, the connections can be packed far tighter. AMD has cited roughly 15 times the interconnect density of conventional 2.5D microbump stacking, and figures presented at TSMC's 2026 technology symposium put face-to-face hybrid bonding at around 14,000 signals per square millimeter against roughly 1,500 for face-to-back through-silicon-via stacking.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 