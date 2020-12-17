Computex

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about Computex

Computex 2021

Computex Will Return to Hosting Onsite Events in 2021

By Keith Mitchell published

While Computex 2020 was canceled due to Covid-19, the organizers of the tech event have announced a return to hosting physical events for 2021.

City of Taipei at sunset, Taiwan

Computex 2020 Is Officially Canceled, Will Resume in 2021

By Niels Broekhuijsen published

We held on to hope, but it's probably for the better that it's canceled.

Coronavirus Tech Show Cancellations: What’s Gone, What’s Still On

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Coronavirus is leading many shows in technology to be canceled or scaled back. Here’s where this year’s biggest shows stand.

Computex Rescheduled to September; Smaller Show This Year

By Niels Broekhuijsen published

This year's Computex will be shorter, smaller, and happen a little later, but at least it's still happening!

Coronavirus Leads to GDC 2020 and OCP Global Summit Cancellations

By Nathaniel Mott published

GDC 2020 and the OCP Global Summit were both canceled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MSI Preps Snowy White 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor for Creatives (Update)

By Scharon Harding published

The MSI Prestige PS341WU monitor for creatives, with 5120 x 2160 resolution is now available for pre-order and comes with a $200 B&H gift card.

MSI CEO: Even Low-End AMD X570 Motherboards Will Be Expensive

By Paul Alcorn published

We heard from MSI CEO Charles Chiang and others at Computex that AMD's third-gen Ryzen CPUs are going to bring higher-priced motherboards along with them.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Overclocking Competitions

By Scharon Harding published

Judges at G.Skill’s latest OC World Cup at Computex 2019 dish secrets from behind the overclocking bench.

Big League Modders Discuss Building Eye-Popping Rigs for Computex

By Scharon Harding last updated

Modders at Computex 2019 gave us an inside look at what goes into building a piece of computing art for a global tech trade show.

MSI CEO Talks Tariffs: 'We Need to Prepare for the Worst'

By Paul Alcorn published

The tariffs are already making a huge impact on the market as prices rise and production moves to other countries.

AMD Not Conducting Further Technology Transfers of x86 IP to China JV (Updated)

By Paul Alcorn published

AMD CEO Lisa Su tells us that the company is halting further technology transfers of its x86 IP to China-based companies.

Hands-On With SilverStone’s Latest Cases: Blending Old School and New Cool

By Matt Safford published

We went hands-on with six new cases from Silverstone at Computex 2019, from a Shuttle-like ITX chassis to a premium E-ATX monster.

AMD Nixes PCIe 4.0 Support on Older Socket AM4 Motherboards, Here's Why

By Paul Alcorn published

AMD officially nixes support for PCIe 4.0 on older motherboards.

Zalman Brings Loads Of New Products to Computex 2019

By Aris Mpitziopoulos published

Zalman had a huge number of new products to show at Computex 2019.

Thermaltake Shows The Toughpower PF1/GF1 ARGB Power Supplies During Computex 2019

By Aris Mpitziopoulos published

Thermaltake showed two new PSU lines, featuring a semi-digital design and RGB lighting, in Computex 2019.

The Coolest Stuff We Saw at Computex 2019

By Tom's Hardware News Team published

We handed out awards at Computex 2019, but we also saw and covered a lot of other products that looked impressive. Here are 16 cool things we saw during our stay in Taipei.

Benchmarking AMD's Unreleased Ryzen 5 3400G on the Computex Show Floor

By Paul Alcorn published

We found AMD's unreleased Ryzen 5 2400G on the Computex show floor.

Computex 2019 Day 5 Wrap-Up: Heading Home

By Nathaniel Mott published

Our time at Computex 2019 has come to an end.

Community Questions: What Are Your Thoughts on Computex 2019?

By Joshua Simenhoff published

What did you think of Computex 2019?

Intel Brings Its Own Benchmark to Refute AMD's '2X' EPYC Claim

By Paul Alcorn published

Intel fires back at AMD CEO Lisa Su's Computex claims that the company's upcoming 7nm EPYC Rome data center processors are twice as fast.

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: