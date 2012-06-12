Trending

Biostar Intros New PURO Hi-Fi Line of Motherboards

Company unveiled eight new motherboards as part of new PURO HI-FI line.

Biostar was at Computex in Taipei this year to introduce a new line of motherboards that the company is calling PURO Hi-Fi. Biostar hopes that the PURO Hi-Fi line will offer customers superior audio quality at a comparatively low price. The line is composed of eight models in total. Four of these are AMD FM2 boards and the remaining four are Intel LGA1155.

 

Check the features of the boards below:

Features

*Hi-Fi Resistor – dedicated metal-oxide transistors for the audio chip to ensure greater stability and reliability

*Cap Hi-Fi – high-quality capcaitors for each audio channel to reduce noise and distortion and offer wide bandwidth

*Signal to noise Ratio (SNR) of 110+ dB

*Hi-Fi Ground – noise-blocking multi-layer PCB design to isolate audio sources from other signals and prevent cross-over.

*Sampling rates up to 192 kHz and resolutions up to 24 Bit

*MCC (only on select models): Multi-channel calibration using a small microphone to adjust the audio setup to the room for better sound (only on Biostar Hi-Fi Z77X and Hi-Fi A85X)

*Smart Speed LAN – manages network behavior (prioritization software)

Here's the full specs for the whole line:

Model/Form FactorChipSocketVRDMemPCIe x 16DPAudioHDMI + DVI +VGAUSB3 / SATA 6GB/sMCC / Lucid MVP / HiFi 110db+
HiFi Z77Z (ATX)Z77LGA1155134x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC)3(x16/x8/x4)no8Chyesyesyes
HiFi Z77W (ATX)Z77LGA115584x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC)2(x16/x4)no8Chyesyesno
HiFi Z77S (ATX)Z77LGA115564x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC)2(x16/x4)no8Chyesyesno
HiFi H77S (ATX)H77LGA115564x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC)2(x16/x4)no8Chyesyesno
HiFi A85X (ATX)A85FM2104x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC)3(x16/x8/x4)yes8Chyesyesyes
HiFi A85W (ATX)A85FM264x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC)2(x16/x4)no8Chyesyesno
HiFi A85S (µATX)A85FM264x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC)2(x16/x4)no6Chyesyesno
HiFi A75S (µATX)A75FM264x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC)2(x16/x4)no6Chyesyesno

Unfortunately, Biostar didn't have final pricing for us, but we were given some examples for what we can expect as far as pricing is concerned. These included the Hi-Fi Z77X at ~$130 retail, the Hi-Fi Z77W at ~$110 retail and the Hi-Fi Z77S at ~$105 retail.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dragoon21b 12 June 2012 21:31
    More FM2 motherboards with nothing to put in them. Like having a car and no gas.
    Reply
  • classzero 12 June 2012 21:32
    it's biostar
    Reply
  • Zingam_Duo 12 June 2012 21:33
    Biostar is making motherboards? ...bio toxic pollution ... motherboards :D
    Now I wanna see General Motor making some motherboards too... or Better Standard Oil KHTX-HiOctane 2013 motherboard! Maybe DNA motherboards would be cool too...

    Yeah... Biostar is a pretty cool name for a motherboard company.
    Reply
  • silverblue 12 June 2012 21:36
    Good to see comparative features between the two processor lines (though the top AMD part gets a DisplayPort, weeee). Still... three x16 slots on a Trinity board seems a little peculiar. I believe those slots operate at 8x/8x/4x when they're all populated, and that they're all PCI-E 2.0.

    A backup article:

    http://www.techpowerup.com/167379/Biostar-Displays-Hi-Fi-Series-A85-based-Socket-FM2-Motherboards.html

    Dragoon21bMore FM2 motherboards with nothing to put in them. Like having a car and no gas.I heard that OEMs are getting their APUs this week, though seeing is believing I suppose.

    zingam_duoBiostar is making motherboards?They've made them for years.
    Reply
  • applegetsmelaid 12 June 2012 22:22
    This will make my lossy audio sound way better.
    Reply
  • freggo 12 June 2012 23:11
    For anyone in low end A/V production this may actually be of interest.
    You can do sound editing on a regular PC for your youtube video, but anything even approaching broadcast material, i.e. TV spots etc and you will have sound issues on many consumer PCs.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 12 June 2012 23:44
    it basically sounds like they are going to use the same old crappy realtek HD audio chip but made a fort of caps and resisters around it to prevent interference
    Reply
  • omnimodis78 13 June 2012 02:55
    zingam_duoBiostar is making motherboards? ...bio toxic pollution ... motherboardsYou do realize that Biostar has been around, yes, making motherboards, since 1986! They have been ISO 9001 certified since 1999, so no, it's not a small time player my friend, and no, they don't dump lead into rivers, and they do have various green energy certifications. There are plenty of products on Newegg with perfect 5 egg ratings. Yes, I've owned my share of Biostar mobos and they were all fantastic, and no, I don't have any of them now so I'm not praising them to make myself feel better.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 13 June 2012 03:32
    9374548 said:
    You do realize that Biostar has been around, yes, making motherboards, since 1986! They have been ISO 9001 certified since 1999, so no, it's not a small time player my friend, and no, they don't dump lead into rivers, and they do have various green energy certifications. There are plenty of products on Newegg with perfect 5 egg ratings. Yes, I've owned my share of Biostar mobos and they were all fantastic, and no, I don't have any of them now so I'm not praising them to make myself feel better.

    they may have been around long but compared to mobo's made by the likes of asus MSI, gigabyte, etc. they are more of a no name brand that is almost as bad as SOYO
    Reply
  • K2N hater 13 June 2012 10:16
    Unfortunately customers only care about gaming and overclocking so these boards are doomed unless they're really cheap. Heck I haven't seen a recommended build here with a dedicated sound card since... well... that must be long ago.
    Reply