Biostar Intros New PURO Hi-Fi Line of Motherboards

Biostar was at Computex in Taipei this year to introduce a new line of motherboards that the company is calling PURO Hi-Fi. Biostar hopes that the PURO Hi-Fi line will offer customers superior audio quality at a comparatively low price. The line is composed of eight models in total. Four of these are AMD FM2 boards and the remaining four are Intel LGA1155.

Check the features of the boards below:

Features

*Hi-Fi Resistor – dedicated metal-oxide transistors for the audio chip to ensure greater stability and reliability

*Cap Hi-Fi – high-quality capcaitors for each audio channel to reduce noise and distortion and offer wide bandwidth

*Signal to noise Ratio (SNR) of 110+ dB

*Hi-Fi Ground – noise-blocking multi-layer PCB design to isolate audio sources from other signals and prevent cross-over.

*Sampling rates up to 192 kHz and resolutions up to 24 Bit

*MCC (only on select models): Multi-channel calibration using a small microphone to adjust the audio setup to the room for better sound (only on Biostar Hi-Fi Z77X and Hi-Fi A85X)

*Smart Speed LAN – manages network behavior (prioritization software)

Here's the full specs for the whole line:

Model/Form Factor Chip Socket VRD Mem PCIe x 16 DP Audio HDMI + DVI +VGA USB3 / SATA 6GB/s MCC / Lucid MVP / HiFi 110db+ HiFi Z77Z (ATX) Z77 LGA1155 13 4x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC) 3(x16/x8/x4) no 8Ch yes yes yes HiFi Z77W (ATX) Z77 LGA1155 8 4x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 8Ch yes yes no HiFi Z77S (ATX) Z77 LGA1155 6 4x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 8Ch yes yes no HiFi H77S (ATX) H77 LGA1155 6 4x DDR3 up to 2600 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 8Ch yes yes no HiFi A85X (ATX) A85 FM2 10 4x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC) 3(x16/x8/x4) yes 8Ch yes yes yes HiFi A85W (ATX) A85 FM2 6 4x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 8Ch yes yes no HiFi A85S (µATX) A85 FM2 6 4x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 6Ch yes yes no HiFi A75S (µATX) A75 FM2 6 4x DDR3 up to 2400 (OC) 2(x16/x4) no 6Ch yes yes no

Unfortunately, Biostar didn't have final pricing for us, but we were given some examples for what we can expect as far as pricing is concerned. These included the Hi-Fi Z77X at ~$130 retail, the Hi-Fi Z77W at ~$110 retail and the Hi-Fi Z77S at ~$105 retail.