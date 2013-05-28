UK Man Wins Curiosity, Finds Out What's Inside the Cube

Released back in November, Peter Molyneux and 22 Cans' Curiosity has attracted quite a bit of attention over the last six months. The experimental mobile game was launched as a multiplayer social experiment that saw players attempt to gain access to a cube sitting inside a big room. What's inside the cube is unknown and players must destroy 'cubelets' to peel back the layers of the big cube. Destroying the cubelets earns players coins, which they can then spend on tools to enhance their abilities.
For 150 days, people have been tapping away at the cube, destroying cubelets and getting ever closer to finding out what was inside. Molyneux had promised that the person to destroy the final cubelet would get an amazing prize. Today, someone did it. An 18-year-old from Edinburgh, Scotland, Bryan Henderson, will now reap the benefits of the hard work of thousands.
Molyneux on Monday released a video detailing what was inside the cube. Apparently, Henderson will get to decide the rules of a new game called 'Godus.' He will act as 'the God of all people that are playing Godus' and will decide how they play the game. In addition to this, he'll also get a cut of the profits. Specifically, Molyneux said: "Everytime people spend money on Godus, you will get a piece of the pie."
It's a pretty great prize, and Henderson seems excited about it. However, those that have been playing Curiosity for months will no doubt be a little bit peeved that all their hard work has come to nothing. It probably doesn't help that Henderson didn't really know what the game was or that he'd even won, because he only started playing yesterday morning.
"People are going to hate me for this," Henderson told Wired, "but I only registered for the game earlier this morning, about an hour before I won the thing."
Check out the video that Henderson received when he destroyed the last cube:
YOINK! Thanks.
IMO, this is one way just like any other to hire a random person to potentially steer gaming in an unexpected direction - which the gaming industry sorely needs IMO.
Idiot? I think that was a brilliant (though risky) idea.
I think you completely miss the point of the game, it's a social experiment. Much like in real life there's a risk factor and the most experienced player doesn't always win. Just because the man doesn't design a game around a set of just rules doesn't make him an idiot by long stretch. Non-zero game, it's not about the winning, it's about perpetuating a transformative evolving entity. Try reading Hess' Glass Bead Game then post a thought.
Quote >" Bryan Henderson, long awaited winner of Peter Molyneux's enigmatic Curiosity contest, speaking from the Godus Universal Magisterium near Pertwee, Scotland today released an outline of the new game of which he will be the sole designer and judge. Henderson won the six month Curiosity game which required the elimination of five billion cubes from a virtual box. Henderson happened to eliminate the final cube after only one hour's play.
Henderson's new game, details to be released in August, "SimBasement Cubed" is played by a sole warrior called "Bryan" armed with "laundry tickets" and "crown lotteries" to win "alienation armour" and "stigmata coupons" to buy "virtual sofas" and "god pizzas". Every virtual sofa allows Bryan to score "God Points" that allow hacking into "SimMoD computers" to launch simulated missiles at former schoolmates, thereby destroying their computer hard drives.
Industry analysts have already criticized the potential monetization, public interest, and consequential profits of "SimBasement Cubed" given that Henderson will be the only player and therefore the only possible winner. Analysts now question the wisdom of creating a "God" and an investment of £15M based solely on Henderson's admitted one hour's manipulation of a 3D Pac Man style test. " < End Quote
I wonder if three GTX 680's in SLI will be the right choice for "SimBasement" or should I buy two Titans?
