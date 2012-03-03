Trending

id Software Responds to Doom 4 Screens Leak

After a batch of 170 supposed leaked Doom 4 screens hit the internet, id Software's design director had something to say.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Doom 4 was canceled, but then Bethesda quickly swooped in and save the day, denying the claims. As far as we know, Doom 4 is still on track, taking working-class passengers left over from the Rage train now that it's arrived at your local retailer.

But the really juicy news that accompanied the Doom 4 cancellation/non-cancellation tidbit was the awesome batch of screens. Funny thing is, Bethesda didn't confirm or deny that the screens were indeed yanked from Doom 4. Even more, id design director Matthew Hooper jumped on Twitter and seemingly validated their authenticity.

"Those images have nothing to do with what you’re gonna see in Doom 4," he said. "When we officially show things, you’ll see awesome."

"When we officially show things, fans will be happy," he added.

As reported earlier, the first batch of screenshots appear to depict a "hell of earth" scenario with a portal opening up above a metropolitan city. The shots are likely from an opening sequence telling the story that transpired just before the player assumes the role of the protagonist.

As second, larger batch of 170 images was then uploaded (zip), depicting character models and "unskinned" bare-bones props that will presumably be used in the game. The previously leaked screens were also included in this larger batch, with one image actually naming New York City. Another image render showed an uncanny "nest" crammed into ceiling corners that could very well produce some nasty-looking creatures. Other images show the ground splitting wide open, revealing a fiery, hellish death underneath.

It's still possible we're seeing a Rage expansion pack due to certain similarities, but there's good indication these are all from Doom 4. Either way, it's awesome to see these little hints of id Software's next game prior to anything official... it's like peeking through the keyhole.

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spp85 03 March 2012 15:25
    Oh my god it happened again?? Looks like a Call of duty MW3 Graphics.
  • aftcomet 03 March 2012 15:28
    In other words, they are real but when they were leaked and ID saw that people didn't like what they saw, they quickly dismissed them as unofficial.
  • aftcomet 03 March 2012 15:31
    spp85Oh my god it happened again?? Looks like a Call of duty MW3 Graphics.
    Did you really expect DOOM 4 to set the new graphical standard? Looks pretty normal considering it's most likely marketed towards consoles.
  • billybobser 03 March 2012 15:39
    not really doom is it.

    Although I imagine Bethesda will release a nice (but buggy) game.
  • rmpumper 03 March 2012 16:36
    The textures look even lower res than Rage.
  • darkchazz 03 March 2012 17:04
    Oh god no, not idtech5.
    Prebaked shadows(step backwords from DOOM3), no physics at all except on characters, and all textures up close look like half-life 1 thanks to carmack's megatexture crap... as seen in RAGE..

    Someone has to tell him to stop living in the 90s...
  • beetlejuicegr 03 March 2012 17:07
    OHH! rage expansion! i can't wait! I will be standing outside the shops till it gets released! LOL ! NOT!
  • beetlejuicegr 03 March 2012 17:08
    darkchazzOh god no, not idtech5.Prebaked shadows(step backwords from DOOM3), no physics at all except on characters, and all textures up close look like half-life 1 thanks to carmack's megatexture crap... as seen in RAGE..Someone has to tell him to stop living in the 90s...
    IDD! Carmack has become a money shark...we should know better than supporting him all the years he was not getting extremely rich...
  • Wamphryi 03 March 2012 17:45
    When I compare the amount of money I have paid iD to the hundreds of hours of gaming happiness I have received since the release of Knee Deep in the Dead I reckon I have got my moneys worth. The best game is the one that is fun to play imho.
  • A Bad Day 03 March 2012 18:31
    spp85Oh my god it happened again?? Looks like a Call of duty MW3 Graphics.
    If Doom's 4 story and plot writing is good, then I can forgive it's poor graphics. I'd rather prefer low graphics with great plot, than the other way around.
