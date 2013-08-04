Google Reveals Android Device Manager to Track Lost Devices

Although many wireless carriers like Verizon Wireless already provide a similar service, Google is gearing up to release a device location solution for Android called Android Device Manager. Simply put, users will be able to locate their Android device if it's been misplaced at home, if it was left behind at a restaurant, or if it was stolen.

According to Android product manager Benjamin Poiesz, users will be able to log into their Google account and send a signal to the phone so it will ring at maximum volume, even if it has been silenced. That's handy if the device fell behind the couch or was left behind in the bathroom (you've been there, admit it).

But for when the device is out of earshot or left behind at the mall, the in-laws or elsewhere, users can log into their account and locate the device on a map in real time. If the device can't be recovered, or if it was stolen, users can remotely erase all data so it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

"This service will be available later this month on devices running Android 2.2 or above," he said. "To use it, you also will need to be signed into your Google Account. There will also be an Android app to allow you to easily find and manage your devices."

Apple provides a similar feature for the iPhone. Like Google's upcoming solution, users can see the location of their device on a map, make the device play a sound and remote wipe the device. However iPhone users can also remotely lock the device, preventing possible thieves from accessing sensitive data.