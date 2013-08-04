Google Reveals Android Device Manager to Track Lost Devices

Although many wireless carriers like Verizon Wireless already provide a similar service, Google is gearing up to release a device location solution for Android called Android Device Manager. Simply put, users will be able to locate their Android device if it's been misplaced at home, if it was left behind at a restaurant, or if it was stolen.
According to Android product manager Benjamin Poiesz, users will be able to log into their Google account and send a signal to the phone so it will ring at maximum volume, even if it has been silenced. That's handy if the device fell behind the couch or was left behind in the bathroom (you've been there, admit it).
But for when the device is out of earshot or left behind at the mall, the in-laws or elsewhere, users can log into their account and locate the device on a map in real time. If the device can't be recovered, or if it was stolen, users can remotely erase all data so it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.
"This service will be available later this month on devices running Android 2.2 or above," he said. "To use it, you also will need to be signed into your Google Account. There will also be an Android app to allow you to easily find and manage your devices."
Apple provides a similar feature for the iPhone. Like Google's upcoming solution, users can see the location of their device on a map, make the device play a sound and remote wipe the device. However iPhone users can also remotely lock the device, preventing possible thieves from accessing sensitive data.
Do you know how high the crime rate in NYC is just for mobile device theft especially once you leave Manhattan......
Are you implying that they shouldn't develop this app? Or are you just a bitter apple fanboy who's going down with the ship?
If you've read tech news within the past few months, you'd realize that this has come about BECAUSE people were criticizing android for not having these device security features the way that Apple does. Regardless, what's your point? Apple takes feature ideas from Android. Android takes feature ideas from Apple. The slide-down notification tray in iOS is a blatant yoink from Android. Other things in Android are a pretty much 1:1 correlation with iOS. News flash: Technology advances through competition. In competition, competitors constantly examine their opponents and make changes accordingly for maximum customer appeal. The consumer wins. You'd rather Android steer clear of everything Apple had already done?
Lastly, lots of new features that Apple integrates into new iOS releases comes from directly from jailbreak community ideas, not necessarily anyone who works for Apple...
Why would Android fans care if Apple rips off Apple?
They do it all the time and make apple fans pay again for a device with a little speed boost. iPhone 3Gs and iPhone 4s anyone? Im still waiting for the usual 18 month new iphone "s" model slap in the face.
A password does help protect your data as does encription.
All you cheering for this forget about this being exploited or hacked to wipe your data just for fun or to track you, or if they add the brick feature - brick your phone.
Truly this won't stop re-setting or reflashing and if they can just pop in a new SIM.
If the just block the 'serial number' from being reused across all carriers that would be effective.
Google's answer is to keep all your important or private data up in their cloud of course.
It all depends on what you pay, yes it all depends on what you'll pay.
To the "just swap sim card" comments. Every time the device hits a Google server either via OTA or wifi it will continue to be remote wiped until the owner of the device turns the wipe feature off. Swapping the sim card will do nothing to prevent this.
teh_chem : with Data turned off, how would you like a remote wipe to be sent? SMS is only viable if the same phone number / sim is attached to your device, which is an unrealistic expectation if your device is stolen. What you are asking for is unattainable.
My mobile got theft by some one on dated 22.11.2013 night.
Please see the below details of my mobile.
Company make: Samsung
Model No: S3850
EMI No: 357498040469236
last used no: 9010611759
Kind requesting that please trace my mobile and get me the details please. i have lot of communications and contacts in this phone. Please suggest what I have to do now. I complained about this at my nearest police station also.
Regards,
Ch. Arjun Rao,
Vepada Village and Mandal,
Vizianagaram District,
Andhra Pradesh,
PIN: 535281
Mobile No:+91- 9010611759