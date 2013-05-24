Fractal Design Introduces Node 304 White Chassis

While it's been quite a while since Fractal Design announced the Node 304 chassis, it has now introduced the chassis in white. The unit is a mini-ITX enclosure, which is built in an almost cube-like design.

In terms of specifications, the Node 304 white is as good as identical to the black version. There is room for either a mini-ITX or DTX motherboard, with room for a maximum of six 2.5" or 3.5" drives. Give up two of these drive slots, and a graphics card up to 310 mm long will fit. The power supply can be up to 160 mm in length, and the CPU cooler can be no taller than 165 mm. The chassis in its entirety measures 250 x 210 x 274 mm, and weighs 4.9 kg.

Cooling is controlled by two 92 mm fans, which rotate at speeds of up to 1300 RPM. The back of the enclosure houses a 140 mm exhaust fan. Best of all, the fans are all manageable with the built-in fan controller.

External front I/O connectivity is managed by a pair of HD audio jacks and two USB 3.0 ports.

At the time of writing there is no word yet on availability, but the MSRP is set at $89.90.