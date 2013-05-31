Trending

Intel Z87 Desktop Board DZ87KLT-75K Spotted

Some images and details have surfaced regarding one of Intel's upcoming Desktop Boards.

The folks over at eTeknix have given us a sneak-peak at Intel's upcoming DZ87KLT-75K motherboard. This is a Z87-based motherboard that is ready to be used with the upcoming fourth generation of Intel Core-i Series processors. The motherboard features an 8-phase VRM design, which fuels the CPU and draws its power from a single 8-pin EPS connector.

The board features room for up to four DDR3 memory banks, features a blue and black design, and has a total of four 4-pin PWM fan headers.

Expansion is handled by three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, another three PCIe x1 slots, and a legacy PCi slot. Storage comes in the form of eight SATA3 ports, six through the Z87 chipset and another two through a third party controller. In addition, there is also a mini-PCIe slot which can also function as an mSATA slot. Rear I/O connectivity is taken care of by six USB 3.0 ports, one 800 Mb/s FireWire port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, 7.1 channel HD analog audio, Optical SPDIF out, and a first-gen Thunderbolt port which also works as a mini-DisplayPort. A separate model, the DZ87KL-70K, will not feature the Thunderbolt port -- the port will just work as a mini-DisplayPort.

It is likely, though, that this will be one of the last motherboards that Intel produces, since Intel announced that it will be leaving the design and manufacturing of desktop motherboards.

  • sna 31 May 2013 06:25
    remove that stupid skull Intel
  • rahulkadukar 31 May 2013 06:37
    Show the back of the board with all the ports :)
  • bigshootr8 31 May 2013 06:41
    I thought intel was going to stop making boards hmm interesting.
  • edogawa 31 May 2013 07:37
    It's surprising they are not making motherboards anymore soon considering this actually looks good.
  • sarinaide 31 May 2013 08:44
    Lots of colour, makes my head spin
  • Someone Somewhere 31 May 2013 09:39
    Interesting - when do they plan to stop making them?
    Their boards are nice, just too pricey. Kind of like Asus can be.
  • Matsushima 31 May 2013 09:43
    Reminds me of Skulltrail boards.
  • Spooderman 31 May 2013 10:45
    I like the blue heatsinks, but the skull is dumb.
  • TheMentalist 31 May 2013 11:08
    Nice design, i actually love the skull on the mobo. Gives a real techno feeling, woooh!
  • segio526 31 May 2013 11:47
    It could use a few more USB ports on the back, even if they're just 2.0s. Other than that, it's a pretty nice looking. The skull is a nice throwback to my current bonetrail x38 board!
