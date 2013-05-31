Intel Z87 Desktop Board DZ87KLT-75K Spotted

Image Source: eTeknix

The folks over at eTeknix have given us a sneak-peak at Intel's upcoming DZ87KLT-75K motherboard. This is a Z87-based motherboard that is ready to be used with the upcoming fourth generation of Intel Core-i Series processors. The motherboard features an 8-phase VRM design, which fuels the CPU and draws its power from a single 8-pin EPS connector.

The board features room for up to four DDR3 memory banks, features a blue and black design, and has a total of four 4-pin PWM fan headers.

Expansion is handled by three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, another three PCIe x1 slots, and a legacy PCi slot. Storage comes in the form of eight SATA3 ports, six through the Z87 chipset and another two through a third party controller. In addition, there is also a mini-PCIe slot which can also function as an mSATA slot. Rear I/O connectivity is taken care of by six USB 3.0 ports, one 800 Mb/s FireWire port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, 7.1 channel HD analog audio, Optical SPDIF out, and a first-gen Thunderbolt port which also works as a mini-DisplayPort. A separate model, the DZ87KL-70K, will not feature the Thunderbolt port -- the port will just work as a mini-DisplayPort.

It is likely, though, that this will be one of the last motherboards that Intel produces, since Intel announced that it will be leaving the design and manufacturing of desktop motherboards.