Trending

Kingston Releases Business Class KC100 SSD

By

Kingston launches its first SATA 6.0 Gb/s Enterprise SSD, the SSDNow KC100 SSD, utilizing the SandForce SF-2200 family of controllers.

Kingston SSDNow KC100

The Kingston SSDNow KC100 features a 2.5-inch form factor, SATA 6.0 Gb/s interface, MTBF of 1 million hours, automatic data encryption using two embedded encryption engines, running in both AES-128 and AES-256. The drive is backed by a five-year warranty for added peace of mind. Utilizing SandForce’s DuraClass technology, KC100 delivers data integrity protection that runs transparently in the background.

“Kingston is thrilled to offer the new business-equipped KC100 SSD to enterprises,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Data integrity is important to every company and the KC100 is sure to deliver the highest standards of data protection on the client systems in which it is installed. Users can rest assured that with the combination of its endurance, reliability and performance, KC100 will become a very important asset in the workplace.”

Kingston SSDNow KC100 Features and Specifications:

  • Sequential Reads 6Gb/s: Based on “out-of-box performance” with ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.41 SATA Rev. 3.0 – 120GB & 240GB: 555MB/s; 480GB: 540MB/s SATA Rev. 2.0 – 120GB, 240GB & 480GB: 280MB/s
  • Sequential Writes 6Gb/s: Based on “out-of-box performance” with ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.41 SATA Rev. 3.0 – 120GB & 240GB: 510MB/s; 480GB: 450MB/sSATA Rev. 2.0 – 120GB, 240GB & 480GB: 260MB/s
  • Sustained Random 4K Read/Write: Based on “out-of-box performance” with IOMeter08 120GB: 20,000 / 60,000 IOPS240GB: 40,000 / 60,000 IOPS480GB: 60,000/45,000 IOPS
  • Max Random 4K Read/Write: Based on “out-of-box performance” with IOMeter08 120GB: 90,000 / 70,000 IOPS240GB: 95,000 / 60,000 IOPS480GB: 77,000 / 45,000 IOPS
  • Form factor: 2.5"
  • Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s), SATA Rev 2.0 (3Gb/s) and SATA Rev 1.0 (1.5Gb/s)
  • Guaranteed: five-year Kingston warranty, 24/7 tech support
  • Enterprise S.M.A.R.T Tools: Reliability Tracking, Usage Statistics, Life Remaining, Power Loss, Wear Leveling, Temperature, Drive Life Protection
  • Capacity³: 120GB, 240GB, 480GB
  • Storage temperatures: -40°C - 85°C
  • Operating temperatures: 0°C - 70°C
  • Dimensions: 69.85mm x 100mm x 9.5mm
  • Vibration operating: 2.17G
  • Vibration non-operating: 20G
  • Operating shock: 1500G
  • Power specs: 0.455 W (TYP) Idle / 1.6 W (TYP) Read / 2.05 W (TYP) Write
Kingston SSDNow KC100 Business Equipped Solid-State Drive
Part numberCapacity and featuresMRSP (U.S. only)
SKC100S3/120G120GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD$ 337.00
SKC100S3/240G240GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD$ 650.00
SKC100S3/480G480GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD$ 1,270.00
SKC100S3B/120G120GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit$ 353.00
SKC100S3B/240G240GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit$ 665.00
SKC100S3B/480G480GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit$ 1,285.00
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LuckyDucky7 15 September 2011 02:11
    'Enterprise-quality' and 'SandForce SF-2200' don't really go together right now...

    Though the DuraClass technology may preserve data, what happens to what you were working on when the system crashes because of the controller?
    Reply
  • jacobdrj 15 September 2011 02:26
    Hmmm, I was hoping they were going to use a non-SandForce controller when I saw those specs... Not encouraging...
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 15 September 2011 02:53
    I am having a difficult time imagining SandForce based solid state drives as enterprise class ssd's.
    Reply
  • Soul_keeper 15 September 2011 03:11
    $337 compared to the sub $200 for a crucial M4 128 ...
    think i'll pass
    Reply
  • Soul_keeper 15 September 2011 03:12
    the 128GB micron c400 is supposed to be "enterprise" and is also $100 cheaper
    Reply
  • blarr 15 September 2011 12:14
    $1285 for an SSD? LOOL.

    For half that money I could build an i5-2500k gaming rig(in-fact, I already did) with more than double the space. Oh SSD prices, usofunny.
    Reply
  • ronch79 15 September 2011 15:33
    “Kingston is thrilled to offer the new.....

    Thrilled, eh? Thrilled to make more money, that is. These cheap lines from companies make me smirk with disbelief.

    Seriously, given how SSDs tend to just die off right away compared to mechanical HDDs which die slowly and thus give you more time to salvage your stuff, plus the fact that mechs are far cheaper per GB, I don't see why any hack would rely on an SSD for enterprise use (read: mission critical), no matter how reliable the manufacturer swears they would be.
    Reply
  • alidan 15 September 2011 17:24
    ronch79Thrilled, eh? Thrilled to make more money, that is. These cheap lines from companies make me smirk with disbelief.Seriously, given how SSDs tend to just die off right away compared to mechanical HDDs which die slowly and thus give you more time to salvage your stuff, plus the fact that mechs are far cheaper per GB, I don't see why any hack would rely on an SSD for enterprise use (read: mission critical), no matter how reliable the manufacturer swears they would be.
    greatest moment in pc use for me

    my hdd got the click of death.
    i tapped it a bit, click went away
    salvaged everything but 1 block.
    Reply
  • Wish I Was Wealthy 15 September 2011 22:03
    That's all Kingston products are good for & that is for business. Business always rely on dirt cheap products that are just good enough for the warranty.
    Reply
  • new003 16 September 2011 09:19
    I hope new ssds keep coming out at such a fast rate. I think maybe in a year I might get one just as a casual user who likes new technology.
    Reply