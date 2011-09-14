Kingston Releases Business Class KC100 SSD

The Kingston SSDNow KC100 features a 2.5-inch form factor, SATA 6.0 Gb/s interface, MTBF of 1 million hours, automatic data encryption using two embedded encryption engines, running in both AES-128 and AES-256. The drive is backed by a five-year warranty for added peace of mind. Utilizing SandForce’s DuraClass technology, KC100 delivers data integrity protection that runs transparently in the background.
“Kingston is thrilled to offer the new business-equipped KC100 SSD to enterprises,” said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. “Data integrity is important to every company and the KC100 is sure to deliver the highest standards of data protection on the client systems in which it is installed. Users can rest assured that with the combination of its endurance, reliability and performance, KC100 will become a very important asset in the workplace.”
Kingston SSDNow KC100 Features and Specifications:
- Sequential Reads 6Gb/s: Based on “out-of-box performance” with ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.41 SATA Rev. 3.0 – 120GB & 240GB: 555MB/s; 480GB: 540MB/s SATA Rev. 2.0 – 120GB, 240GB & 480GB: 280MB/s
- Sequential Writes 6Gb/s: Based on “out-of-box performance” with ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.41 SATA Rev. 3.0 – 120GB & 240GB: 510MB/s; 480GB: 450MB/sSATA Rev. 2.0 – 120GB, 240GB & 480GB: 260MB/s
- Sustained Random 4K Read/Write: Based on “out-of-box performance” with IOMeter08 120GB: 20,000 / 60,000 IOPS240GB: 40,000 / 60,000 IOPS480GB: 60,000/45,000 IOPS
- Max Random 4K Read/Write: Based on “out-of-box performance” with IOMeter08 120GB: 90,000 / 70,000 IOPS240GB: 95,000 / 60,000 IOPS480GB: 77,000 / 45,000 IOPS
- Form factor: 2.5"
- Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s), SATA Rev 2.0 (3Gb/s) and SATA Rev 1.0 (1.5Gb/s)
- Guaranteed: five-year Kingston warranty, 24/7 tech support
- Enterprise S.M.A.R.T Tools: Reliability Tracking, Usage Statistics, Life Remaining, Power Loss, Wear Leveling, Temperature, Drive Life Protection
- Capacity³: 120GB, 240GB, 480GB
- Storage temperatures: -40°C - 85°C
- Operating temperatures: 0°C - 70°C
- Dimensions: 69.85mm x 100mm x 9.5mm
- Vibration operating: 2.17G
- Vibration non-operating: 20G
- Operating shock: 1500G
- Power specs: 0.455 W (TYP) Idle / 1.6 W (TYP) Read / 2.05 W (TYP) Write
|Kingston SSDNow KC100 Business Equipped Solid-State Drive
|Part number
|Capacity and features
|MRSP (U.S. only)
|SKC100S3/120G
|120GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD
|$ 337.00
|SKC100S3/240G
|240GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD
|$ 650.00
|SKC100S3/480G
|480GB KC100 Stand-alone SSD
|$ 1,270.00
|SKC100S3B/120G
|120GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit
|$ 353.00
|SKC100S3B/240G
|240GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit
|$ 665.00
|SKC100S3B/480G
|480GB KC100 Upgrade Bundle Kit
|$ 1,285.00
Though the DuraClass technology may preserve data, what happens to what you were working on when the system crashes because of the controller?
think i'll pass
For half that money I could build an i5-2500k gaming rig(in-fact, I already did) with more than double the space. Oh SSD prices, usofunny.
Thrilled, eh? Thrilled to make more money, that is. These cheap lines from companies make me smirk with disbelief.
Seriously, given how SSDs tend to just die off right away compared to mechanical HDDs which die slowly and thus give you more time to salvage your stuff, plus the fact that mechs are far cheaper per GB, I don't see why any hack would rely on an SSD for enterprise use (read: mission critical), no matter how reliable the manufacturer swears they would be.
greatest moment in pc use for me
my hdd got the click of death.
i tapped it a bit, click went away
salvaged everything but 1 block.