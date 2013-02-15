Report: Nvidia Titan to Launch Feb. 18, New Specs Rumored

Though Donanimhaber reports that the GTX Titan will not have a boost clock of 1019 MHz and instead feature a base clock of 875 MHz with no boost available, it seems that the card's performance will indeed be on par with the GTX 690 and up to 60 percent higher than the GTX 680. Also reported is that the GTX Titan will carry 6 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 384-bit interface and if one assumes that the memory runs at 6008 MHz, the card will have a texture fill rate of 288 GT/s and a total computing power of 4.5 TFlops (single precision).

Videocardz.com reports that the card will carry 2688 cores, 48 ROPs, and 224 TMUs. 14 of the cores are SMX units.

We've also learned that the cooler will be built from an aluminum alloy and use a vapor chamber for heat transfer. Though it is possible that Nvidia is working in partnership with Sapphire or licensed the Vapor-X design, it is unlikely given the companies history of work on AMD / ATi cards. The card's TDP is expected to be 235 W, with power limited to 300 watts by the use of an 8-pin and a 6-pin connector.

The card will reportedly have a paper launch on February 18 and could hit shops between 24 and the 26 of February. Unsurprisingly, we can expect the card to be rather limited, with only certain manufacturers building the card such as Asus, EVGA, and MSI. Finally we can expect pricing to be roughly $1000, but have also heard news that suggests pricing between $899 and $1599.