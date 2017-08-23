Bandai Namco Shows Off Gamescom Trailer For 'Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown'

Bandai Namco is at Gamescom this week, and it showed off yet another trailer for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. The latest footage shows more intense aerial dogfighting action, but it also reveals the cause of the war between the Osean Federation and the Kingdom of Erusea.

Within the first minute of the video, we hear the voice of an Erusean princess who condemns Osea because of the “forced construction of its giant space elevator” within the boundaries of Erusea. This act by the Federation sparks a war between the two nations, as Erusean planes fight Osean aircraft in the skies near the elevator.

In previous trailers, we saw a jet with orange-colored wings. The new trailer shows more of that same plane, and other pilots are afraid to fight it because it can quickly flank its target and shoot it down. It has speed and agility that's unlike other conventional fighter jets in the game. It could be an experimental aircraft, or perhaps its pilot isn’t afraid to make daring maneuvers in the air. Every story needs a villain, and it seems like the orange-winged plane fits that role in the campaign.

If you want to play Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown in virtual reality, you’ll need to purchase it for the PlayStation 4. Bandai Namco told us that the game will have exclusive VR content for those using PlayStation VR. There’s also no word yet from the studio in regards to HOTAS (hands-on-throttle-and-stick) support.

If you want to learn more, check out our hands-on impressions of the game in VR from E3. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown makes its debut sometime in 2018 on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.