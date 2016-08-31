Curved Display On a Laptop? Acer's Predator 21 X Has It, And Tobii Eye Tracking

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Acer unveiled its latest wares at IFA in Germany, announcing the anticipated GPU update for its Predator 15 and 17 gaming laptops, which can now be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. What wasn’t anticipated, though, was the debut of a new flagship enthusiast notebook with a curved display and Tobii eye-tracking technology. Enter the Predator 21 X.

The Acer Predator 21 X is about the furthest from conservative as you can get, with a 21-inch curved 2560x1080 G-Sync display and up to dual GTX 1080s in SLI. It also features the latest 7th Generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core-series processors and a robust cooling system with five system fans and some heavy-duty heatpipes. If that’s not enough, the behemoth comes with Tobii eye-tracking sensors on board, in addition to a full-sized RGB LED backlit keyboard with Cherry MX switches.

Full specifications for the Predator 21 X aren’t yet available, but on paper, this is the most powerful gaming laptop Acer has ever brought to market. It’s certainly the largest, and the company claims it’s a “world first” with its curved display.

Pricing for the Predator 21 X gaming laptop is also unknown, but we can expect the cost to land somewhere between dependable used car and moderately large engagement ring, judging by the provided specs. The updated Predator 15 and 17 notebooks will hit shelves this month, with both starting at $1,699.