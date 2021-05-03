This OEM Radeon RX 6800 XT Looks Awfully Familiar

A Redditor has shared some interesting photographs of an OEM Radeon RX 6800 XT. The Big Navi graphics card reportedly hails from Dell's camp and was pulled from an Alienware gaming system.

When you first lay your eyes on Dell's Radeon RX 6800 XT, the Radeon VII might be the first thing that comes to mind. While not exactly identical, the design does remind us of the former Vega 20 graphics card. Admittedly, Dell's rendition of the Radeon RX 6800 XT isn't as extravagant as Lenovo's design, which features an even more rectangular shroud with flashy RGB illumination.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT from Dell conforms to a dual-slot design with a sturdy triple-fan cooling system. The PCB comes in an old-school green color, but does feature a black backplate. Green PCBs should be cheaper than black PCBs, which could explain Dell's decision. Besides, this OEM Radeon RX 6800 XT may reside inside a case with no side panel window so the green PCB shouldn't be a big deal. Other than the Radeon logo, the graphics card lacks any other signs of marketing.

Image 1 of 4 Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: Hardcorex/Twitter) Image 2 of 4 Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: Hardcorex/Twitter) Image 3 of 4 Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: Hardcorex/Twitter) Image 4 of 4 Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image credit: Hardcorex/Twitter)

The Redditor didn't share the specifications for this particular OEM model so we're uncertain if it sticks to AMD's reference specifications. The Navi 21-based graphics card still leverages two 8-pin PCIe power connectors so it should retain the 300W TDP rating. According to the Redditor, the graphics card's cooling solution performs well, and memory temperatures are supposedly very good.

When it comes to the display output design, Dell's version does defer from the reference specification. The graphics cards offers one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, meaning Dell scrapped the USB Type-C port in favor of an extra DisplayPort 1.4 output. It's a great choice since not many consumers will have a use for the USB Type-C port. An additional DisplayPort 1.4 output, however, will allow you to connect an extra display to the graphics card.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT from the Reddit thread is an OEM model so it's unlikely you'll find it on the market unless someone extracts the graphics card to flip it on eBay. The average price on eBay for a Radeon RX 6800 XT is around $1,516, which is 133.6% higher than its $649 MSRP. It's definitely a tempting thought.