AMD Greets Mortal Kombat 11 With New Adrenalin Driver

Photo Source: WB Games



Most people remember the Mortal Kombat series for its gratuitous depictions of fantastic violence--or maybe the so-bad-it's-almost-good 1995 film adaptation and the it's-just-really-bad sequel "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation." AMD released a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 19.4.3 driver with improved support for the latest entry in the game series, Mortal Kombat 11, to make sure that violence is depicted with the best possible graphics.

AMD didn't say how much the new driver improves performance in Mortal Kombat 11; we assume it's mostly trying to make sure there are as few bugs as possible. The company did say that Adrenalin 19.4.3 also fixes an issue with AMD Link, the mobile app that can be used as a remote desktop tool, which was showing the wrong versions of installed software when connected to Radeon Settings. But the driver has some flaws, too.

Here are the known issues with Adrenalin 19.4.3 as laid out by AMD in its release notes:

AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.

Netflix Windows Store application may experience display flicker during video playback on some HDR enabled displays.

Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.

System instability may be experienced on ASUS TUF Gaming FX504 laptop when a wireless display is connected.

The driver can be downloaded via the following links: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.4.3 Driver for Windows 10 64-bit and Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.4.3 Driver for Windows 7 64-bit. Full release notes are available on the company's website.