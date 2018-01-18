AMD Targeted By Class Action Suit Over Spectre Vulnerabilities

Two law firms have announced their intention to file class-action lawsuits against AMD. The firms claim the company failed to disclose knowledge of its products’ Spectre vulnerability.
The Meltdown/Spectre issue continues to ripple through the computer industry as affected hardware OEMs continue to push out patches, while wrongdoers try to take advantage of it. Compared to when the issue first made headlines, we now have a much clearer picture of the three distinct vulnerabilities that make up the issue and how they’re fixed. However, with so many affected CPUs, some of which are only partially affected by the issue, we still don’t have a clear picture of Meltdown/Spectre’s full impact.
Zen-based CPUs (Ryzen and Threadripper) from AMD are among those that are partially affected. Of the three vulnerabilities, the company said from the beginning that its CPUs did not suffer from Meltdown. There was more confusion around Spectre. The company initially claimed, and continues to maintain, that it’s vulnerable to Spectre Variant 1, which is patched at the OS level. As for Spectre Variant 2, however, AMD’s initial statement was that there was “near-zero risk of exploitation” on its CPUs; it later stated that it had issued “optional” CPU microcode updates for the vulnerability.
The change in position is part of why the Rosen and Pomerantz law firms are now targeting AMD. These lawsuits aren’t aimed at justice for consumers, though; they’re after AMD for failing to disclose to investors its knowledge of the vulnerabilities, which led to a claimed drop in stock value. AMD’s stock took an insignificant hit in after-hours trading on the day it announced its BIOS updates, but its has since recovered. Only the Pomerantz lawsuit specifically mentions Spectre Variant 2, whereas the Rosen lawsuit references only “a fundamental security flaw”. Both lawsuits seem to be viewing AMD’s eventual release of BIOS updates as a smoking gun for the case that AMD’s CPUs are vulnerable to Spectre Variant 2 after all.
Since the announcement of the BIOS updates, AMD hasn’t made any more statements on Meltdown/Spectre. Meanwhile, there are already multiple lawsuits against Intel.
In response to our inquiry, AMD said that the “allegations are without merit” and that it intends “to vigorously defend against these baseless claims.”
What this article fails to mention and show is that AMD actually updated their press release around the 13th or so. The reason being is that their press release on the exploits on the 3rd were completely false.
The first press released said that AMD CPUs were not affected by variant 1 of Spectre and had an near zero chance of being affected by variant 2. That isn't the case. AMD CPUs are fully affected by both Variant 1 and 2 of Spectre, which was what the 13th press release was on.
AMD straight up lied to both consumers and investors about how badly AMD CPUs were affected by Spectre. That is what the lawsuits are about. Though it is a class action lawsuit against AMD by their investors who could have lost millions due to AMD making false claims.
So, did Tom's Hardware somehow misread AMD's press release, which you claim stated that they were not vulnerable to variant 1 of Spectre? Or perhaps you just mixed up what they said about Meltdown with the two Spectre variants? It sure sounds like their claims haven't really changed from their position at that time. Also, you claim that AMD is "fully affected by both Variant 1 and 2 of Spectre, but as far as I know, variant 2 still hasn't been demonstrated to work on AMD hardware, and they still maintain that it would be difficult to exploit. They made an "optional" update available to remove any slim chance of variant 2 being exploited, but that doesn't mean that they've changed their position about there being "near zero risk of exploitation" of that variant on their processors.
Hmmm... Was the drop really related to the news or was it just a normal fluctuation? It clearly states in the article that the drop was insignificant and quickly recovered. Those who didn't panic and sell immediately really didn't lose anything.
It seems more of a gravy train law-suit trying to ride on the coattails of the Intel suits to me. They see Intel as more than likely paying out in some form, and believe they can get AMD to do the same. Unfortunately, the biggest winners of any suit is usually and most often, the lawyers. Justice for the consumers? I seriously doubt it in this case. Lawyers try to refrain from cases where they have a zero or less gain.