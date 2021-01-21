AMD Updates Adrenalin Drivers for Hitman 3

AMD has launched a new graphics driver to support the new AAA title, Hitman 3, in all its glory. Adrenaline Driver 21.1.1, according to AMD, can add up to 10% more performance on Hitman 3 at 4K ultra settings with a Radeon RX 6800 XT, compared to previous driver 20.12.1. Driver 21.1.1 also adds support for Quake II RTX and features a barrage of bug fixes.

Bugs Squashed:

Several bug fixes include fixes for recording/streaming and performance metric OSDs not displaying info correctly. Plus, a few game fixes for Grand Theft Auto V, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Doom Eternal. Another several bug fixes are for the Odyssey G9 series of monitors, which had display issues or black screens when paired with AMD graphics cards. Finally, there are crash fixes for Oculus Link when running Polaris or Vega graphics products.

Known Issues:

Issues still at hand include brightness flickering with Freesync and playing a game in borderless windowed mode, as well as display flickering with Vega graphics and dual monitors, when one is set to a high refresh rate.



Another issue is with Metro Exodus. which may experience crashes with DXR Ray Tracing enabled. Radeon's recording/streaming features might fail on HD 7800 series products, and, finally, Enhanced Sync might cause a black screen on some systems. Disable the feature to work around the problem.