AOC Brings Full HD To Its 16-Inch E1659FWUX-PRO USB Monitor

AOC has a lineup of three LED USB monitors (two at a 1366x768 resolution and one at 1600x900) that require only a micro-USB cable to provide power and display. Now, a fourth monitor joins the group, but unlike its predecessors, the 16-inch E1659FWUX-PRO HD Pro has a resolution of 1920x1080.

Users can prop the device up vertically or horizontally with the included folding stand, and the monitor's auto-pivot feature will adjust the image on the screen depending on the orientation. It also features built-in DisplayLink USB graphics technology so you can use it as part of a multi-monitor display setup. However, considering the lower resolutions in AOC's other USB monitors, the latest monitor can display at just 1366x768 when used in extended mode with other monitors.

Aside from the single micro-USB connection, the big selling point for the monitor is its portability. In fact, AOC is even offering a carrying case to go with it, so you can take it to meetings or even vacations. All in all, the 16-inch E1659FWUX-PRO HD Pro will cost you $199, and it's currently available on Amazon.

