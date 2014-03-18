Trending

Apple's iPad 2 vs 4th Generation iPad with Retina Display

What's the difference between the iPad 2 and the iPad with Retina Display?

Apple's second generation iPad has been around for over three years. First announced on March 2, 2011, the device went on sale just over a week later, replacing the original iPad. However, despite the release of third and fourth generation iPads and the launch of the iPad Air, the iPad 2 remained available through Apple's website. Even when the iPad 4/fourth generation was discontinued last fall following the release of the iPad Air, the iPad 2 lived on. That changes today, though, as Apple has formally announced the return of the fourth generation iPad and the discontinuation of the iPad 2.

The iPad with Retina Display is now Apple's entry-level iPad and is priced at $399 for the WiFi-only 16 GB model. This is compared to $499 for the WiFi-only 16 GB version of the iPad Air. So how does the new entry-level iPad compare to the old entry-level iPad in terms of specs? Check the table below for a side-by-side comparison:

SpeciPad 2iPad with Retina Display
Display9.7-inch 1024 x 768 (132 ppi) color IPS LCD9.7-inch 2048 x 1546 (264 ppi) color IPS LCD
SoCApple A5Apple A6X
CPU1 GHz dual-core ARM Cortex-A91.4 GHz dual-core Apple Swift
GPUDual-core PowerVR SGX543MP2Quad-core PowerVR SGX55MP4
RAM512 MB DDR2 RAM1024 MB LPDDR2 RAM
Storage16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB
Camera0.7-megapixel, 720p HD still and video, 30 fps, 5x digital zoom/0.3-megapixel VGA5-megapixel, 1080p HD still and video, 30 fps, 5x digital zoom/1.2-megapixel
ConnectivityWiFi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1+EDROptional: 3G HSDPA, 2G cellular EDGE, assisted GPSWiFi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0Optional: 3G transitional LTE, assisted GPS, GLONASS
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometerAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope
Battery6,944 mAh11,560 mAh
PriceLaunch: Starting $499Post-2012: Starting $399Launch: Starting $499Post-2012: Starting $399
StatusDiscontinuedAvailable

If you're wondering why Apple has decided to get rid of the iPad 2 after letting it live through so many updates, you're not alone. One of the prime suspects is the 30-pin connector, which isn't present on the iPad with Retina Display or any of the current generation Apple products or accessories. Introduced two years ago, the Lightning connector has to completely replace the 30-pin dock connector at some point, and it looks like the discontinuation of the iPad 2 might be a sign that Apple is moving things in that direction. Apple still sells the 8 GB iPhone 4S with the 30-pin dock connector, but with the introduction of an 8 GB iPhone 5C, even the iPhone 4S's days could be numbered.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • doomtomb 18 March 2014 18:04
    Looks like it's finally time to sell my iPad 2. It was a good run.
  • ethanolson 18 March 2014 18:12
    I liked the Gen2 iPad much better than the Gen1. It had a better shape and feel and it hardly crashed. I was crashing the iPad 1 a couple times a day at works and a couple times a week at best. The iPad2 crashed on me maybe a total of 4 times ever... and it had much better performance.
  • StarBound 18 March 2014 18:55
    My first Apple device and a very worth while product. I replaced mine last year with the Air once I felt the leap was far enough. Now my ipad 2 has a home with my brother but he loves it and at the same time I miss the shape and feel of the ipad 2. The Air feels like a cheap piece of plastic and even the new iOS feels cheap when looking at it. A far cry from the once sleek and glossy look that distinguished Apple from the rest.
  • KenTX 18 March 2014 21:28
    <Yawn>. Much ado about nothing.
  • w8gaming 19 March 2014 03:31
    Will be surprised if you can still sell your ipad2 2nd hand, considering the alternative options available now which is very cheap and much more capable. Maybe if you tried selling it at $20 to $50. But I think it will be a tough sell even at $50. With that little return you might just want to keep it or give it to cousins or something.
  • PhoneyVirus 19 March 2014 18:11
    Flag this shit as spam, who the fuck cares about this really, this site went to crap like two years ago. Soon not coming here for my weekly news anymore all its about is Phones, Tables, smart watches, laptops again who cares, can some one please tell me please what is going on with the industry. I'm fining it harder and harder very week how the PC world for enthusiast like myself can't seem to fine a hole on this new change, don't get me wrong I don't mind change but C'mon does it have to be about Laptops and touch screen tables just stupid shit like this every week. I think I lost my way or maybe someone else has lost their way nevertheless things are changing and I don't like here it going period.
  • halcyon 25 March 2014 16:34
    Will be surprised if you can still sell your ipad2 2nd hand, considering the alternative options available now which is very cheap and much more capable. Maybe if you tried selling it at $20 to $50. But I think it will be a tough sell even at $50. With that little return you might just want to keep it or give it to cousins or something.
    Gazelle, 3 weeks ago, was giving $50 for iPad 2's with 'significant' damage...it'd be interesting to see how much there offerings have dropped.
