ASRock Rack Launches mATX LGA-2011-3 Server Motherboard

ASRock Rack just launched the EPC612D4U-2T8R server motherboard. The company claimed this new board is the first mATX form factor board designed for Intel Xeon E5 v3 series processors. It features a single LGA 2011-3 socket and supports Xeon E5-1600 and 2600 v3 CPUs.
The EPC612D4U-2T8R comes equipped with four DDR4 DIMM slots that support DDR4-2133/1866 RAM as well as ECC DIMM, RDIMM and LRDIMM memory. The board supports up to eight SATA 6 Gbps devices managed by an Intel C612 controller. Six of those ports are SATA 6 Gbps and support RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10. The remaining two ports are SATA 6 Gbps but only support RAID 0 and 1. EPC612E4U-2T8R also includes eight hardware-accelerated SAS3 ports, which are handled by an LSI 3008 controller.
ASRock Rack included two PCI-e 3.0 x16 slots and one PCI-e 3.0 x8 slot for expansion cards. Networking is handled by an Intel X540 network controller capable of delivering two 10 GBase-T connections. An included Realtek RTL8211E controller is dedicated for the use of an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) KVM.
ASRock Rack said the EPC612D4U-2T8R will fit its 1U12l-C612D4U 1U chassis and is being positioned as a solution for compact mid-range data servers.
Update, 7/2/15, 9:40am PT: Fixed typo in product name.
Actually, there are several Xeon E5 v3s that are cheaper than the cheapest i7 for LGA 2011-v3 sockets.
Intel Xeon E5-2603 v3 Haswell 1.6GHz LGA 2011-3 85W BX80644E52603V3 Server Processor is about $220 where as the lowest i7 is about $390. As such, it would be ideal for a low CPU powered application like a NAS.
Thanks
But i was thinking really low power CPUs, if they are or will be compatible with this board. Atom/Celeron/Pentium/braswell/Core M should be enough for my needs(back up files, video streaming for home user) etc.
No those won't work. They are Socket 1150 CPU's not 2011 which is for E5 Xeons and i7's only. If you want something really lower powered you need to look into some embedded boards. I have a embedded board with a 1.8 Ghz Dual Core celeron, 4Gb ram, 240 GB SSD for OS, 3 2TB hard drives, and an older Dell SAS 5 HBA RAID Controller (only RAID 1 and 0) and it pulls 60 watts max. The board uses 22 watts max so if you had the money and put in all SSD's with a good RAID controller you can probably get a board at like 35 watts maybe even less. This board is designed for Servers not low end NAS's