ASRock Rack Launches mATX LGA-2011-3 Server Motherboard

ASRock Rack just launched the EPC612D4U-2T8R server motherboard. The company claimed this new board is the first mATX form factor board designed for Intel Xeon E5 v3 series processors. It features a single LGA 2011-3 socket and supports Xeon E5-1600 and 2600 v3 CPUs.

The EPC612D4U-2T8R comes equipped with four DDR4 DIMM slots that support DDR4-2133/1866 RAM as well as ECC DIMM, RDIMM and LRDIMM memory. The board supports up to eight SATA 6 Gbps devices managed by an Intel C612 controller. Six of those ports are SATA 6 Gbps and support RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10. The remaining two ports are SATA 6 Gbps but only support RAID 0 and 1. EPC612E4U-2T8R also includes eight hardware-accelerated SAS3 ports, which are handled by an LSI 3008 controller.

ASRock Rack included two PCI-e 3.0 x16 slots and one PCI-e 3.0 x8 slot for expansion cards. Networking is handled by an Intel X540 network controller capable of delivering two 10 GBase-T connections. An included Realtek RTL8211E controller is dedicated for the use of an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) KVM.

ASRock Rack said the EPC612D4U-2T8R will fit its 1U12l-C612D4U 1U chassis and is being positioned as a solution for compact mid-range data servers.

Update, 7/2/15, 9:40am PT: Fixed typo in product name.

