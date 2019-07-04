ASRock Lightly Launches X570 Motherboard Lineup

Getting ahead of the competition, ASRock today announced it’s official X570 series motherboard launch for AMD’s new generation of AMD processors that will be out in a few days. What this means for us is that the new boards are nothing more than a paper launch, although they will likely arrive by the promised date of AMD's Ryzen 3000 processors, on July 7th.

The firm’s press release is light on detail, although it does say ASRock will have ten board in total in this initial wave. The release leans heavily upon the PCIe 4.0 benefits provided by AMD’s 3000-series Ryzen processors. The release also states that the boards will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) modules, 60A power chokes, Nichicon black 12K capacitors and steel-reinforced slots. Since no models were mentioned, it's possiblethat these features will apply to every X570 model ASRock produces.

While there's a lot left to mystery here, we won't have long to wait to find out more. We expect the real launch of these boards, along with availability, on July 7th in three days.