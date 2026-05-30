California Assembly passes 3D printer bill that would criminalize bypassing mandated gun-blocking software

California's Assembly has passed AB 2047, the California Firearm Printing Prevention Act, sending the amended bill to the state Senate after it was amended on May 18 and ordered to a third reading the following day. The proposal would require every 3D printer sold in the state to ship with "firearm blocking technology" that screens a design file before a print job can begin, and it goes further than parallel bills in New York, Washington, and Colorado by making it a misdemeanor for owners to disable or circumvent that system, a provision the Electronic Frontier Foundation argues would effectively criminalize third-party open-source firmware.

Introduced in February by Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the bill would add a new title to the state's Civil Code and lean heavily on the California Department of Justice. The agency would investigate existing firearm blueprint detection algorithms and publish performance standards by January 1, 2028.

Printer makers would then file a sworn attestation for each model by July 1, 2028, with false statements punishable as perjury, and the DOJ would publish a list of compliant models by September 1, 2028. From March 1, 2029, selling a non-compliant printer in the state would carry a civil penalty of up to $25,000 per violation.

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