Kevin O'Leary claims Chinese propaganda is to blame for anti-datacenter backlash, 'hundreds of millions of dollars' being spent to kill US dominance in AI — industry proponents and Trump administration reinforce claims of foreign interference
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By Bruno Ferreira published
Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not after you.
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To say that data centers are becoming unpopular would be the understatement of the decade. Cities, states, and countries are racing to impose strong restrictions on new buildouts, when they're not banning them altogether. Predictably, Utah residents are up in arms about Shark Tank billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary's new $100-billion, 40,000-acre data center. There's a twist, though: O'Leary, the Trump administration, and pro-industry groups claim the opposition is driven by Chinese propaganda, as detailed in an exposé at The Washington Post.
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O'Leary, or "Mr. Wonderful," as he's known to friends, made this statement for the first time in a May 10 i