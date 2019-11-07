ASRock's First TRX40 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Unveiled

ASRock today announced its first two motherboards for AMD’s next-gen, sTRX4-socket Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPUs announced today, the TXR40 Creator and TRX40 Taichi.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The TRX40 Creator features three onboard M.2 slots, while the TRX40 Taichi only has two. But the Taichi version also includes a PCIe x16 to 4-drive M.2 adapter card.

Both boards include 20 Gbps USB3 2x2 (Type-C) connectors and Intel Wi-Fi 6 adapters, but while the Creator’s dual-Ethernet connections include one 10GbE, the Taichi’s fast networking is only 2.5GbE. Both motherboards have 90A Dr.Mos power stages. However, the Taichi is rated at 16-phases, and the Creator is only rated at eight.

Pricing has not yet been announced, and availability will coincide with the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series launch on November 25.