Asus's Dual GTX 1050 Ti: A Non-Overclocker Before Strix

Shortly after Nvidia introduced the GP107-400 core at the heart of its GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards, Asus stepped forth to show off its customized Dual GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

The Dual GeForce GTX 1050 Ti uses a white dual-fan thermal solution. Asus closely followed Nvidia’s reference design with this card; it's powered entirely from the motherboard's PCIe slot without the assistance of an auxiliary power connection.

This won’t be an issue for most gamers, but overclockers will want to look elsewhere. We haven’t tested the GTX 1050 Ti yet to determine exactly how much power it consumes, but we can get some insight from a statement Asus made in its press release. The company said, “At stock clocks, its power consumption is so low that the entire card stays within the 75W limit for PCI Express expansion slots.”

This statement suggests that, beyond stock clock speeds, the card would exceed the 75W power limit of the PCIe x16 slot. It also points to the card probably using close to 75W at stock speeds. Overall, it's doubtful that the GTX 1050 Ti will be able to overclock much without additional power.

Asus also announced an upcoming GTX 1050 Ti in its Strix series of graphics cards. The company said this card would ship factory overclocked and will have some additional headroom beyond that, which means it likely will have an auxiliary power connection to overcome the cards’ power limitation.

Asus will ship the Dual GTX 1050 Ti on October 25. The company did not disclose the GPU’s price.

Dual GTX 1050 TiStrix GTX 1050 Ti
CUDA Cores768--
Base Clock1,290MHz--
Boost Clock1,392MHz--
Memory4GB GDDR5--
Memory Clock7,008MHz--
Memory Bus128-Bit--
CoolingDual-fan
Power ConnectorNone
Ports(Appears to be)-DVI-D-HDMI-DisplayPort(Appears to be)-DVI-D x 2-HDMI-DisplayPort
Misc.-Color-coordinated with Signature series motherboards-Super Alloy II power chokes-Asus Auto-Extreme Technology-Comes with one year XSplit Gamecasting premium license ($99 value)-GPU Tweak--
AvailabilityOct 25TBD
MSRPTBDTBD
  • mac_angel 18 October 2016 21:55
    title is kind of misleading. I thought it was going to be a dual GTX 1050. meaning two 1050 chips on one board.
  • memadmax 19 October 2016 06:12
    Way misleading, I thought it would have 2 1050 chips on it...
  • cwolf78 19 October 2016 13:39
    Same. Very misleading click-bait. Shame... shame... shame!
  • Eximo 19 October 2016 13:40
    A pair of 1050 would be a GTX1060 6GB. I suppose a pair of 1050Ti would be between a 1060 and 1070, but they don't support SLI, so that would be something pretty special.
  • GR33kFR34k 19 October 2016 14:10
    Blame Asus for the name. Not tomshardware.
  • IInuyasha74 19 October 2016 14:23
    Yes, we listed the name of the graphics card in the title because that is the topic of the article. Asus is the one that branded it as "Dual GeForce GTX 1050..."
  • hst101rox 21 October 2016 04:11
    Why not include the power port for headroom..
  • IInuyasha74 21 October 2016 17:19
    18757569 said:
    Why not include the power port for headroom..

    They probably didn't to put extra space between this card and the Strix, assuming the Strix has the 6-pin PCI-E power connection.
